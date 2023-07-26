LIGHT Comes to Chester Theatre Company

Chester Theatre Company (CTC) is delighted to bring The Light by Loy A. Webb, to the Chester Town Hall Theatre, 15 Middlefield Road, Chester, MA, from July 27th to August 6th, with performances Wednesday at 2pm, Thursday at 2pm and 7:30pm, Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm.

Rashad and Genesis have just gotten engaged. To celebrate, he wants to take her to a show by a local musician who’s made it big. When she refuses, secrets are revealed, and the past threatens to overshadow their future. Stage Left calls The Light, “A story of revelation, redress, and hopeful reconciliation cued at the intersection of #MeToo and Black Lives Matter.”

Kala Ross makes her CTC debut as Genesis. Ross recently made her Broadway Debut in the Tony nominated production of For Colored Girls...directed by Camille A. Brown. She recently performed in the National Black Theatre production of The Gospel Woman. Kayodé Soyemi returns to Chester, as Rashad. Soyemi was last seen on the CTC stage in 2022’s Pass Over by Antoinette Nwandu. He is a recent graduate from the MFA Acting Program at Yale School of Drama and currently serves as the Producing Artistic Director at Yale Cabaret.

﻿CTC is also delighted to welcome Director Christina Franklin back to Chester, who previously directed The Niceties (2021) and Pass Over (2022). Franklin recently served as the Associate Director for For Colored Girls... on Broadway and Assistant Director for X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X at The Detroit Opera House.

Franklin is also taking on the role of Costume Designer. Along with her, the artistic and design team includes Lara Dubin (CTC Resident Lighting Designer) and James McNamara (CTC Resident Sound Designer). We also welcome Mark Johnson as Stage Manager, Suzu Sakai as Set Designer, and Kelsey Rainwater as Intimacy Coordinator.

Performance Information

All performances will take place at the Historic Town Hall Theatre, 15 Middlefield Road, Chester, Wednesday through Sunday. Check www.chestertheatre.org for specific dates and times.

Individual ticket prices are $52.50. Chester and Middlefield residents, members of the military and their families, ConnectorCare enrollees, and those holding EBT/SNAP cards may purchase discounted tickets by calling the box office. Student Rush $10 tickets are available day of show. Single tickets and subscriptions are available at the door, online at www.chestertheatre.org, or by calling the box office at (413).354.7771. Box office phone hours are 11am-3pm, Tuesday through Friday.

Most performances will be mask optional but encouraged. Two matinee performances of The Light will require everyone in the audience to be fully masked: Thursday, July 27th at 2pm, and Saturday, August 5th at 2pm. For more information, please visit the website.