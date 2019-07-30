LENIN'S EMBALMERS Opens At Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

Coming to Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater in August is Vern Thiessen's dark comedy, Lenin's Embalmers. running August 9-31, with performances at 8:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Two preview performances, August 7 and 8, begin at 7:30 p.m. Opening night is August 9, at 8 p.m.

Two scientists, driven by fear and fame, are pushed to their limits when tasked with embalming former Soviet leader, Vladimir Lenin. Based on a true story of deception, scientific achievement and bitter betrayal, Lenin's Embalmers is both a rollicking comedy and an epic tragedy that brings to light the resilience of the human spirit, ever-changing war games and the importance of always having vodka on hand. Lenin's Embalmers is directed by RJ Tolan, and stars WHAT veterans Lacy Allen, Robin Bloodworth, David Fraioli and Joe Pietropaolo, joined by Will Dagger, Robin Haynes, Jonathan Randall Silver and Gigi Watson.

Director RJ Tolan returns to WHAT following Five Times in One Night in 2018. He has been Co-Artistic Director since 2003 of Youngblood, the company of young playwrights at New York's Ensemble Studio Theatre. Recent credits include the premier productions of Mope by Paul Cameron Hardy, Five Times in One Night by Chiara Atik, Sweet Forgotten Flavor by Patrick Link, numerous one acts in the EST Marathon of One-Act Plays and dozens of short plays and readings in the Youngblood Sunday Brunch and other festivals.

Vern Thiessen's plays have been seen across Canada, the US , Asia, and Europe, including Shakespeare's Will, Apple, Einstein's Gift, Blowfish, The Resurrection Of John Frum and Vimy.

Thiessen is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Award for Outstanding New Play, The City of Edmonton Arts Achievement Award, the University of Alberta Alumni Award for Excellence, The Canadian Jewish Playwriting Competition, and the Governor General's Literary Award, Canada's highest honour for playwriting. He has also been shortlisted for the prestigious Siminovitch Prize in Theatre. He has served as Playwright in Residence at Workshop West Theatre (where he founded the Playwrights Garage program), and the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton. He is a Past President of both the Playwrights Guild of Canada and the Writer's Guild of Alberta. He is a member of both The Ensemble Studio Theatre and Epic Theatre Ensemble in New York City. Thiessen lives with his partner, horror novelist Susie Moloney, in New York City.

Dates of note: Pay WHAT You Want on the first Wednesday (preview). Ticket holders for Opening Night on August 9 are invited to a pre-show raw bar with champagne toast, and a post-show reception. Post show talkbacks follow select Thursday performances. Please see what.org for dates.

Lenin's Embalmers

by Vern Thiessen

Previews: August 7 & 8, 7:30 p.m.

Runs: August 9-31, 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $25-$39 (student and senior discounts available)

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

2357 Route 6, Wellfleet

508-349-9428 | www.what.org





