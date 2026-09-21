Joanne ‘Mrs. JoJo’ Caidor to Choreograph BOUNCERS at The Modern Theatre
John Godber’s comedy will run October 1–24 at Suffolk University’s Modern Theatre.
BOUNCERS by John Godber will run from Oct. 1 - 24 at The Modern Theatre at Suffolk University, the producers brought in the Founder and Executive Director of local dance company Afmohip to choreograph the hip hop vibe of late nights at the disco.
Joanne 'Mrs. JoJo' Caidor is a performer, choreographer, and teacher deeply dedicated to showing the beauty and diversity of African diaspora, Haitian dance traditions, modern and hip hop dance. BOUNCERS is a play with a storied history in the UK about four bouncers playing the multitude of characters who descend on the disco in search of love, sex, and something to distract them from their workaday lives.
'This is a departure for JoJo from her usual work, to be sure, but we're so grateful to have her,' says BOUNCERS' directed Bill Doncaster. 'I've been an avid fan of her work for a long time, and Afmohip shows always tell moving stories, and never cease to surprise. For this show, we're asking her to give us a hip hop vibe, but also do comedy, and use movement to help tell the story. We also have a cast without a lot of formal dance training, so we needed a gifted teacher. She's exactly what we needed.'
'The dance club vibe is something I'm familiar with, but leading four tough guys through routines where they portray 19-year-old girls, among other things, is a fun challenge,' says Caidor. 'While this isn't a full on musical, dance is a key part of the story telling in BOUNCERS, and I believe so strongly in the power of dance to tell stories.'
Joanne 'Mrs. JoJo' Caidor has appeared in movies and performed at major venues, including the Embassy in Washington, DC, the Haitian Movie Awards, New Balance, World of Dance, and more. She currently teaches in the Dance Programs at the Boston Conservatory, Holy Cross, and Salem State University, where she also serves as Director of the Hip Hop Ensemble. She is the Founder and Executive Artistic Director of Afmohip, a company rooted in Hip Hop, African Diasporic forms, and Modern dance. She's a lead performer with the Haitian folkloric troupe Arc-en-ciel, grounded in Afro-Haitian and West African dance, Hip Hop, Modern, Tap, and Jazz. Learn more at https://www.afmohip.com/
BOUNCERS opens October 1 and runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights through October 24 at The Modern Theatre at Suffolk University, 525 Washington Street, Boston. Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34432/production/1280397
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