Jimmy Tingle Returns To New England Stages This Summer

Jimmy Tingle is a comedian, commentator, 2018 candidate for LT Governor of Massachusett and the founder of Humor for Humanity. He will return to New England area stages with his newest theatrical show Jimmy Tingle's 20/20 Vision, a funny, thought-provoking, and hopeful look at contemporary life and politics. The show will answer the question "why would a comedian run for office" as it illuminates Jimmy's 2018 campaign with passion, purpose and a sense of humor. www.jimmytingle.com

Jimmy Tingle's 20/20 Vision 2019 Summer Schedule

Friday, June 21, Saturday, July 13, Friday, August 23 at 7:30 PM; Wellfleet Preservation Hall 335 Main St Wellfleet, MA; $25 plus ticket service fees; (508) 349-1800

Tuesday, June 25, A.R.T. Oberon, 2 Arrow Street, Harvard Square, Cambridge; Doors Open 7 PM; Show 7:30 PM $15 - 25 plus ticket service fees. (617) 547-8300

Saturday, July 20 at 8 PM; Jonathan's Ogunquit, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, ME

$22.50 - $63.50 plus ticket service fees. (207) 646-4777

Saturday, August 24 at 8 PM, TCAN/The Natick Center for the Arts, 14 Summer Street, Natick. $24 - $28. (508) 647.0097

As the nation looks ahead to the upcoming presidential campaign of 2020, Jimmy Tingle's 20/20 Vision will entertain, enlighten and challenge the audience to move beyond the current politics of presidential tweets, sound bites, and the nightly news cycle and into the realm of long-term thinking and life-affirming possibility. Through comedy, commentary and audience Q & A, Jimmy aspires to contribute to the cultural conversation in a positive, hopeful and funny way as America strives to create, in the words of Abraham Lincoln, "a more perfect union."

Jimmy is a graduate of UMASS Dartmouth and Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, where he earned a Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA). He was the Harvard graduate school commencement speaker for the Class of 2010.

He has worked as a humorist and commentator for 60 Minutes II and MSNBC and has appeared on The Tonight Show, CNN, Conan O'Brien, Fresh Air with Terry Gross and in his own HBO half-hour comedy special.

Theatrical credits include writing, performing and producing several one-person shows including Uncommon Sense; Jimmy Tingle for President- The Funniest Campaign in History and Jimmy Tingle's American Dream.

He has appeared in several documentaries films including Damned in the USA; America with the Top Down; When Stand Up Stood Out; Call Me Lucky directed by Bobcat Goldthwait and Jimmy Tingle's American Dream which Jimmy wrote and produced and directed by Vincent Straggas. Feature film work includes Next Stop Wonderland; Boondock Saints; Head of State starring Chris Rock and Clear History starring Larry David.

Tingle has the rare distinction of winning Boston Magazine's "Best of Boston" in the stand-up comedy category and for "best alternative theater" as the producer and artistic director of Jimmy Tingle's OFF BROADWAY Theater in Somerville.

He is the founder of "Humor for Humanity", a social enterprise and solo show that aspires to raise spirits, funds, and awareness for nonprofits, charities, and social causes. For more information on Jimmy Tingle or Humor for Humanity please visit http://www.JimmyTingle.com





