Jim Messina to Extend Fall Tour Through November

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jim Messina has extended his fall tour with dates through the end of November. The iconic singer/songwriter has extended his 2026 tour through November 20th, hitting several locations through the of the USA, including stops in Roanoke, VA on 11/5, Waynesboro, VA on 11/6, Annapolis, MD on 11/12, Wayne, NJ on 11/13 and Riverhead, NY on 11/14. These five dates give the legend a total of 15 shows before the end of the year.

This week, Jim Messina takes to te stage in Franklin, TN on Thursday, October 22 at the legendary Franklin Theatre. Tickets for this show can be purchased at the button below: Get Tickets For Franklin Theatre Show Here Fans can expect a set drawn from more than five decades of hits, spanning three landmark bands and a solo career, alongside a long list of producing and engineering credits.

Messina first crossed paths with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Buffalo Springfield as their producer and engineer. He soon became the band's bassist. After the group split in 1968, he and bandmate Richie Furay formed Poco, with Messina on lead guitar. Poco went on to help define a new genre: country rock.

After three albums with Poco, Messina signed with Columbia Records as an independent producer. There he met a then-unknown singer-songwriter named Kenny Loggins. What began as preparing Loggins for his debut turned into a partnership. Messina 'sat in' on the album Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina Sittin' In, and by its release in November 1971, an accidental duo was born. Loggins & Messina went on to sell more than 16 million albums, with hits including 'Watching the River Run,' 'Danny's Song,' 'Your Mama Don't Dance' and 'House at Pooh Corner.'

As a solo artist, Messina has toured widely, including a series of celebrated acoustic tours. Today he performs with The Road Runners, a band of acclaimed musicians who have played with him at various points in his career. Together, they released the live album Here, There and Everywhere in 2025. You can listen or buy to the album via your favorite DSP.

Jim Messina Fall Tour Dates:

October 22 - Franklin, TN (Franklin Theatre - 7:00 PM)

November 4 - Vienna, VA (The Barns at Wolf Trap - 7:30 PM)

November 5 - Roanoke, VA ( Jefferson Center - 7:30 PM)

November 6 - Waynesboro, VA (Wayne Theatre - 7:00 PM)

November 8 - Richmond, VA (The Tin Pan - 7:00 PM)

November 10 - Red Bank, NJ (The Vogel - 7:30 PM)

November 12 - Annapolis, MD (Ram's Head On Stage - 8:00 PM)

November 13 - Wayne, NJ - (Shea Center for the Performing Arts - 8:00 PM)

November 14 - Riverhead, NY (Suffolk Theater - 8:00 PM)

November 15 - Homer, NY (Center for the Arts of Homer - 8:00 PM)

November 17 - Arundel, ME (Vinegar Hill Music Theatre - 8:00 PM)

November 18 - Cohoes, NY (Cohoes Music Hall - 7:00 PM)

November 19 - Natick, MA (Center For Arts In Natick - 8:00 PM)

November 20 - Sellersville, PA (Sellersville Theater - 8:00 PM)



Photo Credit: Stuart Berg Concert Photography

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 04 Hrs 38 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming