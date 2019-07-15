Jacob's Pillow Archives Expands Resources, Launches New Podcast

Jacob's Pillow launches a new podcast from the Jacob's Pillow Archives. Available on Simplecast and coming soon to all podcast platforms, PillowVoices: Dance Through Time creates contemporary conversations by placing archival recordings in dialogue with narration and insight of current thought-leaders and scholars. PillowVoices expands the resources available from the Jacob's Pillow Archives to its global audience, one of the most extensive dance archives in the United States.

PillowVoiceslaunches with three episodes, with more to be released on a monthly basis. Initial episodes include:Paul Taylor, In His Own Words with Jacob's Pillow Director of Preservation Norton Owen; and Parts 1 & 2 of Merce Cunningham, Technology, and Archiving Dancewith Jacob's Pillow Associate Archivist Patsy Gay.

What: PillowVoices: Dance Through Timebrings listeners closer to notable dance artists connected with Jacob's Pillow, from 1933 to today. Each piece exemplifies Jacob's Pillow's mission to 'support dance creation, presentation, education, and preservation; and to engage and deepen public appreciation and support for dance' by utilizing archival recordings brought to life in the personal stories and narration of current thought-leaders and scholars. Jacob's Pillow, lauded by TheNew York Timesas "the dance center of the nation," is a National Historic Landmark, a recipient of the prestigious National Medal of Arts, and home to America's longest-running international dance festival, located in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts.

Who: PillowVoicesis directed and produced by Jennifer Edwards. Ellis Rovin is composer and engineer. Music for the opening is by J.S. Bach and the closing theme is by Jess Meeker, both performed by Meeker. Content curator is Norton Owen, and associate curator is Patsy Gay.

Where: pillowvoices.simplecast.com. Coming soon to all podcast platforms.





