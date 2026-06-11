JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to Open at North Shore Music Theatre

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This summer, Bill Hanney's North Shore Music Theatre will mount a new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's celebrated musical, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. The production is scheduled to begin performances on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, and will run through Sunday, July 19, 2026. This original production will bring the renowned family musical back to the North Shore with a cast of 49 talented performers and NSMT's signature theatre-in-the-round presentation.

What originally premiered as a modest, 20-minute school choir concert quickly captivated audiences across the globe, sparking a theatrical phenomenon that carried the show to highly acclaimed runs in London's West End and on Broadway. This summer, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT bursts onto the stage, offering a vibrant, high-energy celebration of music, storytelling, and imagination. This fun, fast-moving family masterpiece paints a vivid picture of the biblical tale of Joseph. This high-energy production, filled with humor and heart, brings the story to life with a kaleidoscope of music, dance, and unforgettable songs like "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door." This high-octane musical is sure to show audiences of all ages the joys of living life in full color.

The cast of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT will be led by Nikita Burshteyn as Joseph. Nikita won notable acclaim for originating the leading role of Romeo in the Off-Broadway musical comedy Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn. He will be joined by Olivia Valli (Broadway/National Tours: Wicked, Pretty Woman) as the Narrator, Brent Thiessen (Broadway/National Tours: Beaches, Pretty Woman) as Pharaoh, and Eric Jordan Young (Broadway: Chicago, Ragtime, Seussical, Look if Love, Dessa Rose) as Jacob/Potiphar.

The adult company also includes: Jonah Barricklo, Sylvia Blaise Taylor, Bennett Cooper, Nicholas Cunha (Simeon), Rendell A. DeBose (Judah), Claire Flynn, Benji Godley-Fisher (Dan), Michael Corey Hassel (Benjamin), Kai Horvit (Zebulun), Naomi Kakuk (Mrs. Potiphar), Stephen C. Kallas (Gad), Alex Kennedy, Evan Latta (Napthali/Apache Dancer), Mandy McDonell (Apache Dancer), Brady Miller (Reuben), Henry H. Miller (Issachar/Butler), Will Mosier (Asher), Naderah Munajj, Linda Neel, Emma Sucato, and Michael Anthony Sylvester (Levi/Baker).

Additionally, the production will also feature 2 rotating casts of local youth actors including: Quinn Briere, Nora Celesk, Adalyn Daly, Alex D'Onofrio, Maya Feldman, Yuma Feldman, Gilda Fitzpatrick, Daniella Frink, Keira Gasson, Cassidy Linsky, Brendan Mackenzie, Ava Morin, Ella Morin, Evelynn Neves, Roselee Neves, Norah Pritchard, Olivia Riley, Madalene Rodrigues, Emerson Rose, Ronika Salehian, Alysha Sandaire, Alexia Towne, Ella Tugender, and Eli Wettengel.

The creative team for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT includes Gerry McIntyre (Director/Choreographer), Robert L. Rucinski (Music Director), Baron E. Pugh (Scenic Design), Rebecca Glick (Costume Coordinator), Simon Byrne (Youth Chorus Director), José Santiago (Lighting Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Wig & Hair Design), James O. Hansen (Production Stage Manager), Spencer Stanley (Assistant Music Director), Elena King (Assistant Stage Manager), and Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager).

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer/Casting Director). JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Tickets for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT start are $85 - $105. Performances are July 8 – July 19, 2026, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Group discounts are available for purchases of 10 or more tickets. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all performances. Limited $45 Rush Tickets are available 90 minutes prior to each show. $25 Student Rush tickets are available one hour prior to each show. For tickets and information call 978-232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Additional Free Audience Enrichment events: Meet the Theatre: post-show audience discussion with the artists on July 14 after the 7:30 pm performance and July 18 after the 2 pm performance; OUT at the North Shore, an evening for the Gay and Lesbian Community with a post-show reception (sponsored by North Shore Pride) on July 16 after the 7:30 pm performance.

The 2026 mainstage season will continue with Rock of Ages (August 12 - 23), Come From Away (September 16 - 27), Yeston & Kopit's Phantom (October 21 - November 1), and will conclude with the annual production of A Christmas Carol (December 3 – 23).

2026 Children's Shows will include Disney's High School Musical Jr. and Disney's High School Musical 2 Jr. (July 23 & 24) and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella Youth Edition (August 21) both performed by the students of our Summer Education Programs.

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