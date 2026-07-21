Photos/Video: HAIRSPRAY At Cape Playhouse

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The Cape Playhouse is presenting Hairspray, featuring a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O’Donnell, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Whitman. The production, which is directed by Bill Fennelly and choreographed by Felicity Stiverson, is running now through August 8 only. Check out photos of the production and brand new video of the cast performing, "You Can't Stop the Beat."

The cast of Hairspray is led by Grace Carroll (Hairspray, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina) as Tracy Turnblad, alongside Michael Brian Dunn (Doctor Zhivago) as Wilbur Turnblad, Keisha Gilles (Aladdin) as Motormouth Maybelle, Ben Jackson Walker (&Julet) as Link Larkin, Maddy Le (Wonder, American Repertory Theater) as Little Inez, Meaghan Maher (Hairspray, White Plains Performing Arts Center) as Penny Pingleton, Kate Marilley (The Prom) as Velma Von Tussle, Alex Michaels (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) as Edna Turnblad, Maya Musial (Mamma Mia!, Red Mountain Theatre Company) as Amber Von Tussle, Lukas Poost (Shrek The Musical, National Tour) as Corny Collins, and Jalen Xavier (Rent, Farmers Alley Theatre) as Seaweed J. Stubbs.

They are joined by Taylor Colleton (Hadestown) as Dynamite / Ensemble, Talia Cutulle (Other Lives, Urban Stages) as u/s Tracy Turnblad, Zeth Dixon (Sister Act, The Argyle Theatre) as Ensemble, Adena Ershow (A Chorus Line, Signature Theatre) as Ensemble, Madeline Glave (Hairspray, Theatre By The Sea) as Ensemble, Jordyn Jones (The Color Purple, The Carnegie Theatre) as Ensemble, Laura Jordan (Cry-Baby) as Prudy Pingleton / Gym Teacher / Matron, Natalie Lacy (Footloose, Hingham Civic Music Theater) as Ensemble, Jack Mastrianni (A Christmas Story The Musical) as Ensemble, Kevin B. McGlynn (All Shook Up, National Tour) as Harriman F. Spritzer / Principal / Mr. Pinky / Guard / Newscaster, Elexis Morton (Beautiful: the Carole King Musical, Pioneer Theater Company) as Dynamite / Ensemble, Ryan Norton (Catch Me If You Can, Paper Mill Playhouse) as Ensemble, Isaiah Reynolds (Beautiful the Carole King Musical, Portland Center Stage) as Ensemble / Dance Captain, Alanna Rishaan Porter (Dreamgirls, The Muny) as Dynamite / Ensemble, and Drew Tremblay (Legally Blonde, Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre) as Ensemble.

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a joyful romp through the early 1960s – a time in which traditional roles were about to clash with counter culture, yielding a whole new way of being a community. Based on Cape Cod’s beloved John Waters’ iconic film, Hairspray is filled to the brim with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.

It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” When her dream comes true, Tracy finds herself in a struggle for integration that pits her against the reigning Teen Queen. Full of period charm and dance that will take you back in time, it reminds us of the power of music to change the world for the better – because, after all, you can’t stop the beat!

The creative team for Hairspray includes Tom Vendafreddo (Music Director), Daniel Zimmerman (Scenic Designer), Annie J. Le (Costume Designer), Kat C. Zhou (Lighting Designer), Lawrence Schober (Sound Designer), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Projections Designer), Bobbie Zlotnik (Wig & Hair Designer), Stephanie Klapper, CSA (Casting Director).

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.CapePlayhouse.com.

Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios

Video Credit: Brian Curran

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