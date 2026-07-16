ROCK OF AGES to Come to North Shore Music Theatre This Summer

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North Shore Music Theatre has announced its upcoming production of the musical ROCK OF AGES, coming to the stage from Wednesday, August 12 through Sunday, August 23, 2026.

“Few musicals capture the 1980s like Rock of Ages, a worldwide hit blending comedy, romance, and iconic rock anthems,” said NSMT owner and producer Bill Hanney. “We're excited to present a dynamic new production at NSMT directed by Kevin P. Hill. With a standout cast including EJ Dohring as Drew and Chelsea Williams as Sherrie, and a soundtrack featuring Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, Poison, and Pat Benatar, this show promises audiences will enjoy every moment singing along.”

Welcome to 1987 on Hollywood's wild Sunset Strip! ROCK OF AGES follows small-town girl Sherrie and city boy Drew fighting to save the legendary Bourbon Room from greedy developers. Packed with explosive heart, hilarious comedy, and the iconic rock anthems from the decades biggest hitmakers including Bon Jovi, Journey, Def Leppard, Foreigner, Poison, Whitesnake, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Joan Jett, this high-octane celebration will have audiences thrashing along and ready to rock all night!

The cast of ROCK OF AGES will be led by EJ Dohring (Drew), Chelsea Williams (Sherrie), and Nathaniel Hackman (Stacee Jaxx/ Father). The production will also features Evan Harrington (Dennis), Matt DaSilva (Lonny),Toneisha Harris (Justice/ Mother), Lily Kaufmann (Regina), Tom Galantich (Hertz), and Michael Schimmele(Franz).

The 24-member cast also includes: Bryndal Braithwaite, Greta Cardoza, Tony Carrubba, Ellie Chancellor(Constance), Milena Comeau, Audrey Curdo, Kyle Estrada, Joshua Griffin, Juan Camilo Laverde, Julian Mendoza, Meadow Nguy, Celina Nightengale, Evan Owen (Joey Primo/ Producer), Kevin Raponey (DJ), and Kristopher Stanley Ward (Mayor/ Ja'Keith).

The creative team for ROCK OF AGES includes Kevin P. Hill (Director), Sara Andreas (Choreographer), Peter Leigh-Nilsen (Music Director), Jeffrey Kmiec (Scenic Design), Rebecca Glick (Costume Coordinator), José Santiago (Lighting Design), Ryan Marsh (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Wig & Hair Design), Tom Galantich (Associate Director), Marshall Lee Smith Jr. (Production Stage Manager), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director), Kyra Meagher (Assistant Stage Manager), and Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager).

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