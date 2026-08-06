Tanglewood Learning Institute Unveils 2026-27 Year-Round Season

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The Tanglewood Learning Institute (TLI) has announced its 2026-27 year-round season, featuring more than 50 performances, films, lectures, workshops, and community events presented at the Linde Center for Music and Learning and venues throughout the Berkshires. Now in its third year of year-round programming, the season runs from September 2026 through May 2027 and includes jazz, chamber music, Broadway, dance, photography, film, and educational programming.

Programming includes appearances by Christine Andreas, Jarrod Spector, Roomful of Teeth, Imani Winds, Vijay Gupta, Conrad Tao, Caleb Teicher, Beijing Guitar Duo, Lam Dance Works, the Django Festival Allstars, Camille Thurman, and many others. The season also continues recurring series including TLI Jazz, TLI Chamber Concerts, Berkshire Bach Portals, TLI Cinematics, and Close to Home.

TLI Presents

The TLI Presents series includes performances by jazz pianist and vocalist Mark G. Meadows and The Movement (September 12), the Beijing Guitar Duo (September 26), Lam Dance Works (October 24), Imani Winds (November 22), violinist Vijay Gupta (February 21), pianist Conrad Tao and choreographer Caleb Teicher (March 14), and Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth (May 23).

Broadway & Cabaret

Broadway programming includes Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas in S'Wonderful on November 13 with pianist Martin Silvestri, and Broadway performer Jarrod Spector in Jukebox Life on April 9. Both performances will be presented in cabaret-style seating.

TLI Jazz

The jazz series features performances by Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y, Ted Rosenthal, Marissa Mulder, Camille Thurman, Jon Regen, Caity Gyorgy, and the Django Festival Allstars throughout the season.

Chamber Music

The TLI Chamber Concert series returns with performances by Boston Symphony Orchestra musicians while continuing the "In Concert with Community" initiative, which partners with local nonprofit organizations.

Berkshire Bach Portals

Berkshire Bach Portals returns in partnership with the Berkshire Bach Society, combining performances, films, lectures, and discussions exploring the music and legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Film

The TLI Cinematics series includes screenings focusing on pianist Yuja Wang, composer Gustav Mahler's years in New York, and the Emerson String Quartet.

Community & Education

Additional programming includes photography workshops, public symposia, school partnerships, Holocaust Remembrance events, the annual Close to Home weekend celebrating Berkshire artists, and TLI's annual Toys for Tots collection.

Single tickets and choose-your-own subscriptions go on sale August 12, with the season running through May 23, 2027.

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