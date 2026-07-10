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Video: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at North Shore Music Theatre

The two-week run features a cast of 49 performers in NSMT's theater-in-the-round format.

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Get a first look at North Shore Music Theatre's current production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, offering a look at the color-saturated staging mounted in NSMT's theater-in-the-round space in Beverly, Massachusetts. The clip captures the production's costuming, ensemble numbers, and genre-spanning musical sequences.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, retells the biblical story of Jacob's son Joseph, whose ability to interpret dreams sets off a journey from Canaan to Egypt marked by betrayal, imprisonment, and eventual triumph. The score draws on a wide range of musical styles and includes songs such as "Any Dream Will Do," "Go, Go, Go Joseph," and "Close Every Door."

The production, presented by Bill Hanney's North Shore Music Theatre, features a cast of 49 performers and runs for two weeks only. A 50 percent discount is available for children ages 4 through 18 at all performances. As noted in prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the show marks the return of the title to NSMT's Beverly stage.

Production photos from the run are also available in a BroadwayWorld photo gallery. Tickets can be purchased at nsmt.org or by calling the box office.

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