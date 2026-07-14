VIDEOL ESTATE SALE World Premiere at Barrington Stage Company
The world premiere play follows a grieving son confronting the impossible task of clearing his deceased parents' home.
Get a first look at ESTATE SALE, the world premiere play running on Barrington Stage Company's St. Germain Stage in Pittsfield through july 25th, 2025.
ESTATE SALE is written by award-winning playwright and multi-disciplinary artist Keelay Gipson. The play follows a grieving son as he confronts the pain of losing his parents and the near-impossible task of clearing their home. Gipson has described the work as exploring grief as both devastation and celebration, a tension between joy and pain that reflects life as a collection of contradictions.
The production is directed by Steph Paul and runs June 30 through July 25 at Barrington Stage Company's St. Germain Stage. The cast includes Gillian Glasco and Jayson Lee, among others, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.
BroadwayWorld's review of the production noted that ESTATE SALE is an unusual and thought-provoking theatrical experience, calling it the kind of play that makes the viewer think. Read the full review here.
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