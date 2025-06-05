Interview: Maureen Keiller Tells of Being Invited to THE PROM at Wheelock Family Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Talent and versatility are just two of the reasons that Maureen Keiller is one of greater Boston’s busiest performers.

Indeed, Keiller has appeared in straight plays with area theaters including Israeli Stage’s “Oh God,” SpeakEasy Stage Company’s “Admissions,” “Between Riverside and Crazy,” and “The Little Dog Laughed,” and the Huntington’s “Come Back, Little Sheba.” Keiller has also been seen in films like “Fever Pitch” and “Spotlight,” and on television in the series “Brotherhood” and mini-series “Olive Kittredge.”

Musicals aren’t outside her reach either – just ask anyone who saw her in “The Drowsy Chaperone” last season at Lyric Stage Boston. Right now, Keiller is living it up as diva Dee Dee Allen in the “The Prom,” playing through June 8 at Wheelock Family Theatre in Boston.

Based on an original concept by Jack Viertel, “The Prom” is the tale of Emma, a young Indiana teen who makes news when she announces that she wants to take her girlfriend Alyssa to their high school prom. Just when it seems like she might get the PTA to agree, four publicity-hungry has-beens head from Broadway to Indiana to put a spotlight on the issue – and on themselves.

With lyrics by Chad Beguelin, book by Beguelin and Bob Martin, and music by Matthew Sklar, “The Prom” had a 2016 tryout at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, before officially opening at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre on November 15, 2018. A film version of “The Prom,” produced and directed by Ryan Murphy, was released on Netflix in 2020, starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, and Nicole Kidman. In a 2023 SpeakEasy Stage Company production, the role of Dee Dee was played by Boston and Broadway performer Mary Callanan. The Wheelock Family Theatre production is being directed and choreographed by Larry Sousa.

By telephone recently from her home in Hull, Keiller talked about “The Prom” and more.

How would you describe this show?

It’s a story of Broadway performers who are really in it only for themselves when it comes to Emma, whose story has made headlines nationwide. When they go to Indiana to see Emma, it’s not for altruistic reasons but rather to try and drum up positive publicity for themselves. Once they meet Emma, they begin to change and become better people.

What this show really is, though, is a story of tolerance and acceptance. It’s joyful, really, because these young people are brave and just want to be who they are. They show others the importance of acceptance and not fearing what you don’t know. Emma comes out not because she wants to be a spokesperson, but because she wants to take her girlfriend to prom.

What attracted you to “The Prom”?

Dee Dee is such a fun character to play. I get to chew some scenery, sing some great songs, and just have fun.

Mary Callanan played this same role just two years ago in Boston. Did you turn to her for advice?

I absolutely adore Mary Callanan as both an actress and a person. She is one of my best friends. I didn’t ask Mary for advice on playing Dee Dee, and she didn’t offer any. It’s one of those things, like having a baby. Getting advice is only going to be so much help. And I wanted to find Dee Dee for myself, too.

As you see it, are there Dee Dees in the Boston theater community?

There are a few, for sure. Performers who are music theater royalty, but also divas. Mary is definitely a Dee Dee. And I can say that about her, too, because she’ll understand and she has a great sense of humor.

What kind of preparation or research did you do for this role?

I took a more instinctual approach than that, and didn’t do any traditional research. You kind of know who Dee Dee is right off. She’s a two-time Tony Award winner, reduced to playing the title role in shows like the ill-fated musical “Eleanor! The Eleanor Roosevelt Story.” She’s a part of Broadway history, for sure, but Broadway is changing and Dee Dee is getting older. She feels like her career has peaked.

Dee Dee may be post-peak, but she hasn’t lost any of her glamor. What’s it like getting to wear so many great costumes?

One thing I learned very early in my own career is that you never anger a costumer, because they’re the ones who can make you look bad – literally. Fortunately, our Costume Designer, Zoë Sundra, knows how to make everyone look good. Dee Dee wears a lot of high-fashion jumpsuits. And I wanted to wear bold colors, a lot of jewel tones and no black, and Zoë agreed.

Dee Dee Allen has a great scene partner, comic foil, and friend in Barry Glickman, being played at Wheelock by Davron S. Monroe. How is the onstage relationship between you and Davron going?

This is the first time that Davron and I have worked together. He is such a delight and very funny. He also, of course, has a magnificent voice. I don’t read music, so when I do musicals, that can be a challenge. It took time, but Davron and I found our way to each other musically and that’s been wonderful.

Do you have memories of your prom that you’d like to share?

I had a date arranged for my Enrico Fermi High School senior prom, but he dumped me before the big night. About 10 years ago, I was back home in Enfield, Connecticut, visiting my mom, when I ran into the guy. He looked at me from across a restaurant and said, “Is that you, Maureen Droney?” I said, “Yes, it’s me, the one you stood up for prom.”

I ended up going to that prom with a fellow theater kid who was my friend. That part was fine, but my hairdo was another story. I had it done at the salon at J.C. Penney. I wanted a French twist, but the stylist gave me a huge bouffant instead. I ended up taking it down before I left for prom.

Photo Caption: Maureen Keiller, at center, with the company of the Wheelock Family Theatre production of “The Prom.” Photo courtesy of Nile Scott Studios.

