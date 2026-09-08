Interview: Elizabeth Aspenlieder On Playing Betty in THE NORWEGIANS at Shakespeare & Company

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Shakespeare & Company is presenting THE NORWEGIANS, C. Denby Swanson's sharp and surprising dark comedy, directed by James Warwick and running September 4 through October 4, 2026 at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre in Lenox. Set in a Minnesota bar where heartbreak is served alongside beer, the play follows Betty and Olive, two women reeling from romantic betrayal who hatch an unlikely plan: hiring a pair of unfailingly polite Norwegian hitmen to deal with the men who wronged them.

Playing Betty is Elizabeth Aspenlieder, a Shakespeare & Company veteran of three decades and more than 40 plays with the company. Her credits there include THE WINTER'S TALE as Paulina, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM as Titania, THE APPROACH, THE WAVERLY GALLERY, HIR, and GOD OF CARNAGE, along with an Elliot Norton Award for Best Solo Performance in BAD DATES. Beyond the stage, she is an accomplished film producer and casting director whose projects include COLD WALLET, ONYX THE FORTUITOUS AND THE TALISMAN OF SOULS, and SKELLY.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Aspenlieder about the layers beneath Betty's tough exterior, reuniting with a longtime scene partner, and how she keeps audiences laughing while playing a character driven by heartbreak.

What was your first reaction when you read the script for THE NORWEGIANS, and what made you want to bring Betty to life?

When I first read THE NORWEGIANS, I was struck by how C. Denby Swanson balances such dark humor with real emotional depth in a way that keeps you off balance, and I found that really exciting, unexpected. The writing is sharp and funny, but underneath it are characters dealing with loneliness, heartbreak, and trying to make sense of themselves. What made me want to bring Betty to life was how layered she is. She's pretty straightforward, and with a tough exterior, but there's so much vulnerability and complexity underneath. I was interested in exploring those contradictions, how she copes with pain, the choices she makes, and the humanity behind them. I think audiences will laugh with her, question her, and hopefully recognize something real in her by the end.

How would you describe Betty's journey through the play, and what fuels her decision to seek out such drastic revenge?

Betty's journey is really about what happens when heartbreak and loneliness collide with the desire to regain control, she's searching for a way to make sense of what she's been through. The idea of revenge isn't just about anger, it's about feeling seen, reclaiming some power, and trying to find closure in a situation where she feels deeply hurt, but it is a comedy, so some of the situations are so seemingly absurd, they provide much needed laughter. That's what makes her so compelling to me. She's funny, flawed, and deeply human, and her journey asks whether healing can really come from revenge or if it has to come from somewhere else.

What has it been like working with director James Warwick to shape this character and find the balance between comedy and darkness?

James is honestly a dream to work with. I've known him for years, and he's the definition of an actor's director. Because he's an actor himself, he just gets it. He doesn't come in with every beat or every move mapped out, he gives us the freedom to play, explore, and find our own way into the characters. Then, when something isn't quite clear, he'll ask exactly the right question to help unlock it. He's always keeping an eye on the bigger picture too, making sure we're serving the story and that the arc of the play keeps moving forward. He's also got a wonderfully wicked sense of humor, which is kind of essential for a play like THE NORWEGIANS. He completely gets the irony and never shies away from the weirdness or the darkness, in fact, he leans into it. It's been so much fun peeling back the layers of this play with him. Every rehearsal feels like we've discovered something new, and I think all of us are having an absolute blast, even when we're working on the darkest scenes.

How do you approach playing someone driven by heartbreak while still keeping the audience laughing?

I think it really comes down to being truthful and just living with Betty moment to moment. I never go looking for the laugh, because as soon as you do, it stops being funny. People laugh because they recognize themselves in someone else's foibles, the awkward moments, the heartbreak, the ridiculous decisions we all make when we're trying to hold ourselves together. I also love that Betty always seems to have a movie running in her head. She's constantly trying to figure out what genre she's living in. Is this film noir? Is it a horror movie? A police thriller? It's her way of making sense of the world, and I think that's funny because we've all done some version of that, trying to make our lives fit into a story we understand. For me, it always comes back to the truth of the moment. Sometimes the saddest things are the funniest, and sometimes you're laughing right on the edge of crying. Those emotions sit really close together, and this play lives in that space. That's what I love about Betty, she's completely sincere, even when her world has become wonderfully absurd.

What's the biggest challenge in finding the comedic timing this dark comedy requires?

I think the biggest challenge is trusting that the comedy is already there. The more you chase the laugh, the faster it disappears. Betty isn't trying to be funny, she's trying to survive her heartbreak and make sense of this very strange world. If I stay truthful, listen to my scene partners, and focus on what Betty wants in each moment, the humor takes care of itself. For me, good comedic timing is really about listening and trusting the writing. Sometimes the funniest moments are the ones you don't push at all.

Betty and Olive share a very specific bond in this play. What has it been like developing that dynamic with your fellow castmate?

It's been such a treat. Peggy and I actually worked together once about ten years ago, and we always had such a great connection. We've both said, "I hope we get to play together again sometime!" So it feels pretty wonderful that we finally got our chance. Peggy is smart, intuitive, and just inherently funny, she could read the phone book and make it a one-woman show! And because we already have that connection and trust, we've been able to jump right in and play. Betty and Olive have such a specific bond, even though they've literally just met. In ten minutes, they discover this shared history of terrible relationships, and there's an immediate affection and understanding between them, along with some wonderfully dark territory! It's been really fun discovering that relationship together and finding all the little surprises along the way. I'm just thrilled we finally got to play together again!

How do the "unfailingly polite" hitmen change the emotional temperature of Betty's scenes?

When Gus and Tor arrive, the whole temperature of the scene changes. They're so unfailingly polite, but there's this dark sense of danger underneath it, and for Betty, there's all this history. Their arrival really makes Betty question her choices, and, more surprisingly, whether she's actually over Gus. She starts to realize she may still love him, and maybe he still loves her, which throws everything into question. And there's this great imbalance because Betty has a history with Gus and Tor, while Olive has just met them. Olive is seeing one thing, Betty is seeing something completely different. It's dark, complicated, and somehow still very funny.

What do you hope audiences take away from Betty's story once the lights come up?

I hope audiences have a really good time with Betty, but also see a little bit of themselves in her. She's heartbroken, she's made some questionable choices, and she's trying to figure out what comes next, which is something we can all relate to. I hope they leave laughing, maybe questioning their own relationship choices a little, and with a little affection for Betty. I certainly have!

Why should Berkshires audiences make time to see THE NORWEGIANS this season?

Because where else are you going to see heartbreak, revenge, terrible boyfriends, and unfailingly polite hitmen all in one night? THE NORWEGIANS is dark, quirky, surprising, and very funny, with a whole lot of heart underneath it. Come have a wonderfully twisted night at the theater with us!

THE NORWEGIANS runs September 4 through October 4, 2026 at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA. For tickets and information, visit shakespeare.org.

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