Cast Set for THE NORWEGIANS at Shakespeare & Company in the Berkshires

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Shakespeare & Company has revealed the cast of The Norwegians by C. Denby Swanson, directed by James Warwick and playing September 4-October 4 at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre.

The cast includes Elizabeth Aspenlieder, Michael F. Toomey, Peggy Pharr Wilson, and Mark Zeisler, with Stage Manager Hope Rose Kelly and Assistant Stage Manager Kulia McLaughlin; sound design by Vinny Pruchnick, scenic and costume design by Arthur Wilson, and lighting design by Luke Willson.

Betty (Aspenlieder) and Olive (Pharr Wilson), two women reeling from romantic betrayal, hatch an unlikely plan: hiring a pair of Norwegian hitmen to deal with the men who wronged them.

Tickets are available now at shakespeare.org or by calling the Box Office at 413.637.3353; prices range from $27-$77 including fees. Preview performances on Friday, September 4 and Saturday, September 5 are 10% less, and Card to Culture Tickets for ConnectorCare, EBT, and WIC families are also available for $5.

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