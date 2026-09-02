CAMP SIEGFRIED Casting Announced by WAM Theatre

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WAM Theatre will present Camp Siegfried by Tony and Pulitzer Prize Winner Bess Wohl, directed by Artistic Director Genée Coreno. Based on a real Nazi summer camp in Long Island for youth of German descent, Camp Siegfried asks the question, who gets to decide who we become? WAM Theatre's Fall Mainstage runs October 16 - November 1, 2026, at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre and is approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are on sale now.

Summer, 1938. She's sixteen and everyone is telling her who she should be. Camp Siegfried reveals how easily charm and ritual can mask the spread of hatred. Featuring WAM debut actors Aristaia Yanakakis-Carroll (Her) and Taylor Dam (Him) the production delivers a timely exploration of the seductive power of fascism, the fragility of morality, and the frightening ways ideology can twist even the most ordinary moments.

Intriguing and intimate, Camp Siegfried reveals the unsettling history of Nazi summer camps in America. Behind the cheerful teenagers, dances, and first loves lies the pressure to conform, the ease of indoctrination, and the allure of power. The play asks us to sit with our own history and confront how a place like this happens.

“Aristaia and Taylor enter the world of Camp Siegfried with openness, vulnerability, and courage. At its heart, this is a coming-of-age story about two young people falling in love while grappling with identity, belonging, and what it means to be American in a time of profound conflict,” says Director Genée Coreno. “Their journey asks us to consider how we come of age inside the stories we inherit—and reminds us that American history is far more complex than the mythology we're taught would ever allow us to see.”

After a critically acclaimed production of Rooted by Deborah Zoe Laufer this spring, WAM delves into the dangers of what it means to be seen, believed in, and come of age steeped in the rhetoric of hate. Camp Siegfried offers an up close and personal look at girlhood, how we author our own story, what it means to examine the past, and how we move on in the future.

"How do we keep this conversation alive?” playwright Bess Wohl asks. “How do we stay vigilant? It feels important not to just sweep it under the rug of history and not acknowledge the painful, dark moments in our past. Because that's when I get worried about the future.”

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Friday, October 16 @ 7pm (Artist Networking Night)

Saturday, October 17 @ 2pm

Saturday, October 17 @ 7pm

Sunday, October 18 @ 2pm (Press Opening and Pre-show Lobby Conversation)

Thursday, October 22 @ 7pm

Friday, October 23 @ 2pm (Artist Talkback)

Saturday, October 24 @ 2pm

Saturday, October 24 @ 7pm

Sunday, October 25 @ 2pm (Post-show Panel)

Thursday, October 29 @ 2pm (Post-show Lobby Conversation)

Thursday, October 29 @ 7pm

Friday, October 30 @ 7pm (Artist Talkback)

Saturday, October 31 @ 2pm

Sunday, November 1 @ 2pm (Closing Performance)

TICKETS AND INFORMATION:

Camp Siegfried

Presented by: WAM Theatre

Playwright: Bess Wohl

Director: Genée Coreno

Dates: October 16 - November 1, 2026

Location: Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, Lenox, MA

Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes

Cast:

Aristaia Yanakakis-Carroll (Her)

Taylor Dam (Him)

Features Special Events Including:

Artist Network Night (October 16)

Opening & Pre-Show Lobby Conversation (October 18)

Post-show Panel & Talkbacks (October 23, 25, 29, & 30)

Tickets: Starting at $26. On Sale Now.

For tickets, artist bios, and more information about Camp Siegfried, visit: www.wamtheatre.com/camp-siegfried/

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