Indieferm Brewing’s Sunday Funday Residency With The Shady Roosters At The Spire Center Extended Into Spring

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth announced that the Indieferm Brewing’s Sunday Funday Residency with South Shore roots rock band The Shady Roosters has been extended for seven shows. The artists take the Spire stage on January 12 and 26, February 9 and 23, March 9 and 23, and April 27. Performances kick off at 2:00 PM in the Spire lobby, with tickets available exclusively at the door on the day of the show. More details can be found at spirecenter.org.

Known for their high-energy performances and dynamic guest lineups—The Shady Roosters have been entertaining audiences for over 25 years. Formerly under the name Lonesome Jukebox, The Shady Roosters perform a mix of rockabilly, blues, roots, and country with some original tunes that would have sounded in the right place on jukeboxes of the '50s and '60s.

“The Shady Roosters' residency has been a great way for the community to come together before the start of a new work week," said Robert Hollis, president of the Spire Center’s Board of Directors. "We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Indieferm Brewing, a locally based craft brewery, to attract visitors to downtown Plymouth.”

Indieferm Brewing brings its signature touch to the residency, serving craft beers made with locally grown ingredients and specializing in Belgian and German styles. Visitors can enjoy Indieferm’s creations on the Spire lobby bar’s three taps, their refreshing non-alcoholic kombucha, and hearty $5 chili bowls to warm up the afternoon.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Comedy Night with Brian Glowacki on January 10, Sarah Martin on January 16, Little Lies (Fleetwood Mac tribute) on January 17, Crystal Ship (tribute to The Doors) on January 18, O’Neal Armstrong on January 23, Ryan Montbleau on January 24, Vapors of Morphine on January 25, Rachel Summer and the Travelling Light on January 30, and Amanda Carr with the Ken Clark Organ Trio on January 31.

More information can be found at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

