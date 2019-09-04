Huntington Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For QUIXOTE NUEVO

Huntington Theatre Company announced today the cast and creative team for Quixote Nuevo, a comedic and poetic reimagining of Miguel Cervantes' Don Quixote by award-winning playwright Octavio Solis. Directed by KJ Sanchez and produced in association with Hartford Stage and The Alley Theatre, Quixote Nuevo will begin performances at the Avenue of the Arts/Huntington Avenue Theatre (264 Huntington Ave, Boston) on Friday, November 15, 2019 and will run through Sunday, December 8, 2019.



One of literature's most vibrant and memorable characters, Cervantes' Don Quixote is boldly brought to life by award-winning playwrighta??Octavio Solisa??and directora??KJ Sancheza??in this hilarious and imaginative adaption of the classic novel. Transported to a border town in Texas, the eccentric, brilliant knight embarks on a cross-desert quest to reunite with a long-lost love. Chased by Death himself - in the form of roving bands of guitar-playing Calacasa??- Quixote always leads with his heart in a world of people led astray by their brains.a??Quixote Nuevo, which received its world premiere at California Shakespeare Company in 2018,a??is a rich, contemporary, theatrical fable that has been created anew by Solis, one of the storytellers behind the Disney/Pixar filma??Coco.



Emilio Delgado, who is returning to Quixote Nuevo after originating the titular role, is best known for his 44-year run as beloved repairman Luis on the iconic PBS children's show "Sesame Street." Most recently, he was seen at the Asolo Repertory Theatre as Claudius in Hamlet, Prince of Cuba. Additional stage credits include productions with the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Round House Theatre, and Manhattan Theatre Source. Mr. Delgado was a recurring cast member on "The Lou Grant Show" and has guest starred on numerous popular television series, including "Hawaii 5-0," "Quincy," "Police Story," "House of Cards," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," and "Law & Order: SVU."



The Huntington welcomes Quixote Nuevo original cast members Juan Manuel Amadora??(San Jose Stage Company, Magic Theatre, Ubuntu Theatre Project) as Sancho Panza and Manny Dias; Hugo E. Carbajala??(Marin Theatre Company, Arizona Theatre Company, Shotgun Players) as Papa Calaca; and Gianna DiGregorio Riveraa??(Aurora Theatre Company, Shotgun Players) as Antonia, Ines, and Calaca.



New to the Quixote Nuevo cast are Orlando Arriaga (Alley Theatre, Treehouse Theatre, Symphony Space) as Cardenio and Padre Perez; Gisela Chípe (Guthrie Theater, The Studio Theatre, feature film Bel Canto with Jullianne Moore) as Dulcinea and Dr. Campos; Ivan Jasso (Circle Theatre, Public Works Dallas, Ochre House Theatre) as Bruno, Young Quijano, Yard Sale Guy and Calaca; and Boston natives Krystal Hernandez (American Repertory Theater, Company One Theater, Boston Playwrights' Theatre) as Juana and Rosario; and Mariela Lopez-Ponce (Apollinaire Theatre Company, Lyric Stage Company) as Magdalena.



Quixote Nuevo will also include scenic designs bya??Takeshi Kata (The Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons, Atlantic Theatre Company), costume design by Rachel Healy (Writers Theatre, American Players Theatre), music direction by Jesse Sanchez (Yerma at the Huntington, Oregon Shakespeare Festival) and lighting design by Brian J. Lilienthal (Yerma, Awake and Sing! at the Huntington). Music and sound designer David R. Molinaa??(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and Magic Theater) and co-composer Eduardo Robledo return to Quixote Nuevo after working on the world premiere production. Rob Chikar is the stage manager and Emily McMullen is the assistant stage manager.





