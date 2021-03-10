History At PlayTM, LLC to Celebrate National Poetry Month with An Exploration of Walt Whitman

History At PlayTM, LLC (HAP, LLC) has garnered international applause for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of influential and often forgotten figures. On Friday April 9th, 2021, HAP, LLC celebrates National Poetry Month by transporting viewers into the mind of Walt Whitman.

On the eve of his 70th birthday, Whitman reminisces on life and questions his own success as a man and a poet. In a solo performance, featuring Bostonian Living Historian Stephen Collins- Founder of Unlaunch'd Voices- Whitman traces through the experiences that led to the creation of Leaves Of Grass, his lifetime achievement. Pay-Per-HAP Episode #45, produced by HAP, LLC, is hosted by Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora. Join us as we livestream direct to you!

Pay-Per-HAP Episodic Livestream Series brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen! HAP, LLC's 2021 Pay-Per-HAP Series is presented on the 2nd & 4th Friday of the month, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5). Episode access is granted at a Pay-What-You-Can per viewer rate of $10-$25, available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/history-at-play-17409523528. Episodes are viewable for 48 hours. BONUS MATERIALS, including primary sources, recommended reading, and merchandise giveaways are shared in every episode! No refunds/date transfers. Patrons receive a link to view the digital playbill and program 24 hours prior to the episode via email.

In Pay-Per-HAP Episode #45, Whitman recalls a mystical experience, encountered in his 37th year, as the spark that lead to the self-published Leaves of Grass, the pinnacle of his literary achievements. Follow Whitman's life, as it is forever altered by the American Civil War. It is at this juncture that he finds "the most important work of my life...;" nursing the wounded and caring for down-trodden soldiers. Channeling poetry and primary sources, we experience Collins' portrayal: A metamorphosis from the emphasis of self, to the freedom of selflessness, and growth as an artist who finds himself at peace with, "himself, God and death." Unlaunch'd Voices, An Evening With Walt Whitman, conceived and performed by Stephen Collins, was written and directed by Michael Keamy.

Stephen Collins was raised in Cambridge, MA and received a BA in Literature from UMass Boston. After more than 20 years in sales, he returned to what he truly loves: performing and teaching. In addition to leading seminars on: Whitman, Hardy, Shakespeare, Frost, and contemporary poetry, Collins recently launched the newest addition to his repertoire: a one-man performance, Sailing Towards My Father, by Carl A. Rossi. Collins performed the production at Melville's Arrowhead, in Pittsfield MA, where Herman Melville authored Moby Dick. Unlaunche'd Voices, An Evening with Walt Whitman has toured the nation and Collins now boasts 8 one-man performances and 7 instructional seminars, where his teaching style is described as a hybrid of both lecture and performance.