Weekend Brunch at City Winery Boston Will Offer Music, Magic, Comedy and a Buffet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Winery Boston has announced a series of noontime weekend shows offering music, comedy, and a great way to start your weekend. Tickets and information for all shows can be found at citywinery.com/boston.

City Winery’s new specially curated brunch buffet menu features an array of tasty dishes available during weekend noontime shows. From grilled peach arugula salad and bread pudding French Toast, to corn waffles, and smoked salmon flatbread, there are options that cover a range of dietary restrictions and preferences.

“We’ve got an impressive and eclectic calendar of shows that are great fun for a wide array of audiences,” said Scott Feldman, City Winery Boston’s marketing director. “Some events are a great outing for friends to get together before the ‘Sunday scaries’ set in, while other events invite folks to revel in the music of their teen years.”

Among the brunch shows on the Summer 2024 schedule are:

The Lovestruck Balladeers bring their new sound to old-time music, including Ragtime, Jazz, Swing, Country, Waltzes, and Dance music from all over the world to Haymarket Lounge June 2.

On June 9, City Winery will offer two Pride celebration events. On the Main Stage, the all-woman, non-binary band, The Femmes, known as Boston’s go-to party band, will be celebrating Pride Month, with their trademark high energy sing-a-longs and expertly crafted melodies.

Also that day, Gayme with Pride Brunch invites patrons to spend the day playing board games with members of the Boston Gaymers, and make new friends in a welcoming, inclusive environment.

Mamma Mia! - An ABBAfabulous Brunch featuring The Neon Queen celebrates the timeless songwriting of ABBA, and takes over the Main Stage on Saturday, June 15.

City Winery welcomes back Beatles historian and radio host Cha-Chi Loprete and Beatles magician, John Logan, for the 21st installment of their popular Come Together series with a Father's Day Brunch Celebrating Paul McCartney's Birthday on Sunday June 16.

On June 30 Pure Soul Presents: 90's Soul Brunch, featuring a tribute to the 90’s R&B of Lauryn Hill, Toni Braxton, Erykah Badu, Maxwell, and more.

Big Yellow Taxi Performs Joni Mitchell's Court & Spark In Full on July 27. New England’s premiere Joni Mitchell tribute band, Big Yellow Taxi explores Joni’s music from its early folk roots, to pop masterpieces, to her jazz influenced compositions.

August 18 A-Ray Of Elvis: Celebrating The King brings Ray Guillemette Jr’s tribute to the King to City Winery for brunch. Ray’s Elvis makes you think you’re at Graceland. This is not to be missed!

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Grand Central, and Hudson Valley.

Brunch buffet is $35/person (beverages are separate) and not included with a ticket purchase. For tickets and information on these shows and more, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.

Comments