Harbor Stage Opens THE HERMITAGE

The Harbor Stage Company, the artist-run ensemble on Cape Cod's Wellfleet Harbor, opens their eighth intrepid season with the World Premiere of Carrie Barrett's winsome new play, The Hermitage. Spirited and absurd, this clever comedy offers an offbeat look at class, charity, and the cost of doing business with friends. When a nouveau riche couple's longing for the perfect house leads them to install an ornamental hermitage, they realize their fantasy won't be complete without a final finishing touch: a real life hermit.

Harbor co-founder Jonathan Fielding will direct an ensemble that includes fellow co-founders Robert Kropf and Brenda Withers, Harbor favorites Robin Bloodworth (The Deer and the Antelope) and Alex Pollock (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), and Eve Kagan (New Rep's Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act) in her Harbor Stage debut. Completing the creative team are stage manager Adam Foster, lighting designer John Malinowski, and set designer Seancolin Hankins. Performances begin Thursday, June 13th and will play through Saturday, July 20th.

The Harbor Stage Company is helmed by co-founders Jonathan Fielding, Stacy Fischer, Robert Kropf, and Brenda Withers. In keeping with its mission to produce great plays at fair prices for the right reason, and thanks to the support of local sponsors WOMR, Kathleen Nagle at Kinlin Grover, and Salon 54, single tickets to Harbor performances remain set at $23. The company will continue its tradition of partnering with deserving Cape charities for their First Fridays Pay-What-You-Can performances. Half the proceeds from the Harbor's by-donation Friday, June 14th performance of The Hermitage will be donated to the Wellfleet Conservation Trust, a non-profit dedicated to assisting and promoting the preservation of the natural resources and rural character of Wellfleet by conserving land in its natural state.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You