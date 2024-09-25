Hanneke Cassel To Be Joined By Award-Winning Texas Style Fiddlers for Show at Club Passim

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas meets Scotland on October 8th at Club Passim when Hannkeke Cassel is joined by some of the greatest fiddlers from the Lone Star State. With a career spanning over two decades, Cassel has helped redefine what it means to be a modern fiddler and has been a driving force in the ever-changing landscape of acoustic music. The night will include musical guests Bruce Molsky, Wes Westmoreland, Matt Hartz, Luke Price, Tashina Clarridge, and Tristan Clarridge. Tickets are on sale now.

Cassel blends originality and innovation with the spirit of Scottish traditional fiddle. Beyond the strings of her fiddle, it is her hugely generous presence and passion that round out her magnetism as a performer on the world stage of fiddle music.

“I am thrilled to bring these Texan fiddlers to Passim and showcase their amazing skills,” says Cassel. “This show came about because Matt Glaser, head of the American Roots Program at Berklee College of Music, is bringing in these five amazing Texas fiddlers from across the country to do a residency at Berklee. I got them on their night off to come over to Passim, and old-time fiddler Bruce Molsky will join us in sharing this unique style of fiddling.”

Grammy-nominated Bruce Molsky transports audiences to another time and place, with his authentic and personal interpretations of rarities from the Southern Appalachian songbook and other musical traditions from around the globe.

Wes Westmoreland is a four time World Champion Fiddler, a seven time Texas State Champion Fiddler, a four time “TOTFA” Champion, and has finished in the “top 3 ” his last two trips to the National Fiddle Championship in Weiser, Idaho.

An Idaho native, legendary Texas ﬁddle master Matthew Hartz is a three-time Grand Masters Fiddle Champion (Nashville, TN) a two-time Grand National Fiddle Champion (Weiser, Idaho), and a two-time World Fiddle Champion (Crockett, Texas).

Current, and 5-time Grand National Fiddle Champion Luke Price is a multi-instrumentalist performer, composer, and studio musician based in Portland, OR. He has his roots in American fiddling and swing traditions, which have influenced his rhythm, taste, and style as they have spread into Soul, Jazz, Pop, and Americana.

Grand National Fiddle Champion Tashina Clarridge has toured with Mark O’Connor, Tony Trischka and Laurie Lewis and has performed at Carnegie Hall as a part of MacArthur Fellow/Grammy-winning bassist Edgar Meyer’s Young Artists program.

Raised in a tipi in the northern California mountains, Tristan Clarridge grew up immersed in the music of J.S. Bach and Texas old-time fiddling, first picking up the fiddle before the age of two. He is a 5-time Grand National Fiddle Champion, 2-time Grand Masters Champion and cellist with The Bee Eaters and Crooked Still.

“I played Texas-style fiddle when I was younger — before Scottish music,” Cassel continued. “This style of music has roots in old-time fiddle but has morphed into a driving, improvisational style. The style differs hugely from Celtic styles (including Scottish and Irish) because it is not connected to dance, but the emphasis placed on groove is very similar to Cape Breton music — which is why I probably love both styles so much.”

Hanneke Cassel’s Texas Fiddle Meltdown takes place on Tuesday, October 8th at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.



