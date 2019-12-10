Handel And Haydn Society To Present Mozart + Haydn

The Handel and Haydn Society will showcase the brilliance of classical music with a spectacular performance of Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 4, K. 217 and Haydn's Symphony No. 100, Military and Lord Nelson Mass on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Boston's Symphony Hall.

Under the artistic direction of conductor Harry Christophers, the Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra will perform the compositions on period instruments, sharing with the audience a sound filled with verve and brilliance, as when the compositions first were enjoyed.

Mozart + Haydn will open with Mozart's playful Violin Concerto No. 4, K. 217, composed in 1775 in Salzburg, Austria. This joyful composition will come to life through the artistry of violinist Aisslinn Nosky, concertmaster of the H+H Orchestra.

Completed in 1793, Haydn's Symphony No. 100, known as the Military Symphony, is the eighth symphony written by Haydn, preceding a performance of the dramatic and inspiring Lord Nelson Mass, one of 14 masses written by Haydn. Composed in 1798 near the end of his life, Lord Nelson Mass has been called Haydn's most significant single composition.

"Lord Nelson Mass captures the swirling turmoil and drama of Napoleon's wartime invasions that threatened the world order - all too reminiscent of current politics and times," said Handel and Haydn Society President and CEO David Snead. "Under the direction of Harry Christophers, the H+H Orchestra and Chorus will bring to the forefront all the emotions and feelings wrapped up in these pieces."

The performance of Lord Nelson Mass will feature the Handel and Haydn Society Chorus as well as soprano Mary Bevan, internationally renowned for her baroque, classical, and contemporary repertoire and winner of the Royal Philharmonic Society's Young Artist Award, among others. She'll be joined by mezzo-soprano Catherine Wyn-Rogers, tenor Jeremy Budd, and baritone Sumner Thompson.

Tickets for individual performances may be purchased by calling 617.266.3605, visiting handelandhaydn.org or in person at 9 Harcourt Street in Boston (M-F 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.). Student and group discounts are also available.





