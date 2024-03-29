Greater Boston Stage Company Presents DOT, DOT, DOT: A NEW MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greater Boston Stage Company has announced the upcoming performance of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical, scheduled for Saturday, April 13th at noon.

This exhilarating production, based on the beloved Creatrilogy trio of picture books by New York Times bestselling author Peter H. Reynolds - The Dot, Ish, and Sky Color, promises to inspire audiences of all ages.

DOT, DOT, DOT: A New Musical follows the journey of Marisol, a young artist and curator of the Musee de Marisol, as she seeks to bring fresh talent to her gallery. Guided by the inspiring dots of Vashti and the creative spirit of Ramon, Marisol embarks on a mission to empower her community to embrace self-expression and unleash their imaginations.

Adapted by composers Keelay Gipson and Sam Salmond, this enchanting musical celebrates the power of originality and the transformative influence of creativity. Peter H. Reynolds, the acclaimed author whose books inspired the production, expresses his excitement for seeing his stories on stage: "To see my books come to life on stage is a surreal and joyful experience, and to be able to catch the touring show of DOT, DOT, DOT right in my own backyard at Greater Boston Stage Company is beyond exciting!"

"I'm also in awe of the community 'dot connecting' that GBSC has done to invite so many youth organizations, schools, and other literary-focused partners to see the show and celebrate the transformational power of positive, purposeful creativity," Reynolds added.

“Greater Boston Stage Company is a beacon of creativity, creative self-expression, and the performing arts. They are kindred spirits on the creativity mission - for all ages - and I urge everyone to do their own dot connecting and be sure to spread the word about GBSC and this performance of the DOT, DOT, DOT musical,” Reynolds concluded.

The performance on April 13th will be accompanied by a special talk back session with Peter H. Reynolds himself, offering audience members a unique opportunity to engage with the creative mind behind the story. Following the show, Reynolds will also be available for a book signing, providing fans with a chance to connect with the author and secure their own copies of his inspiring works.

Tickets and More Information

In addition to the public performance, Greater Boston Stage Company will be hosting student matinees on Thursday and Friday, April 11th and 12th, which are already sold out. DOT, DOT, DOT is part of Greater Boston Stage Company's NEW Theatre for Young Audiences Series. GBSC has also extended discounted ticket offers to Boys & Girls Club families, further emphasizing their commitment to making the arts accessible to all.

Pre-order Peter H. Reynolds' Books at The Book Oasis: Audience members eager to delve deeper into the world of Peter H. Reynolds can pre-order his books through The Book Oasis, ensuring they can continue the inspiration at home. 781-438-0077, or visit https://thebookoasis.com.

Single Tickets: $35 Adults/Seniors; $25 Students/Children. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200.