Greater Boston Stage Company Presents BOULEVARD OF BOLD DREAMS Next Month

A tale of dreams lost and found in Tinseltown. Boulevard of Bold Dreams is written by LaDarrion Williams and directed by Taavon Gamble. Performances run March 3 - 19, 2023.

After her scene-stealing role as Mammy in Gone with the Wind, Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to win an Oscar. In this fictional retelling, Hattie refuses to attend the awards ceremony. See how a bartender and a maid with dreams and secrets of their own convince her to claim her spotlight in history. Don't miss the East Coast Premiere celebrating the importance of this Black pioneer.

Did you know that Hattie McDaniel was not allowed to attend the Atlanta premiere of the blockbuster hit when it screened at a "whites-only" theatre? She was also relegated to a segregated table on the night of the Academy Awards ceremony when she made history as the first African American to win an Oscar.

Greater Boston Stage Company's upcoming production of Boulevard of Bold Dreams by LaDarrion Williams dramatizes the night of Hattie McDaniels' big win when she is forced to confront dreams won and lost in Tinseltown.

Single Tickets: $64-69 Adults; $59-64 Seniors; $25 Students (with valid ID).