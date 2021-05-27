Greater Boston Stage Company Announces 2021-22 Season

Greater Boston Stage Company will return to the stage this year with Season 22. The 2021 - 2022 Season will include a World Premiere, a New England Premiere, a comic adaptation of a classic thriller, an a cappella holiday musical, and something so special it's TBA!

"After more than a year of waiting," says Producing Artistic Director Weylin Symes, "we're thrilled to announce our 2021-2022 season. As usual, next season includes a combination of familiar favorites and soon-to-be new favorites, with two titles we'd planned for last season (Miss Holmes Returns and All Is Calm) and two new shows you won't want to miss (Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and The 39 Steps). We can't wait to see you back at the Theatre!"

Kick off the 2021-2022 season on September 23rd as GBSC presents the two-time Tony (R) and Drama Desk Award-winning THE 39 STEPS. Based on the thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock and the novel by John Buchan, 4 actors take on 150 roles and create an evening of non-stop silliness.

For the holidays, GBSC is proud to present, Peter Rothstein's ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914. With vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte & Timothy C. Takach, this a cappella musical tells the remarkable true story of camaraderie, music, and peace during the Christmas truce of 1914. Featuring GBSC favorites Christopher Chew and Bryan Miner.

To welcome in 2022, Greater Boston Stage Company presents INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP. This New England Premiere revolves around the comical shenanigans and sins of a 1970s Irish Catholic family. Playwright Katie Forgette says of her new play, "I've always been interested in memory and how fluid and pliable it can be-especially when it comes to memories about childhood and growing up. Ask a bunch of siblings about a shared memory and you'll often get wildly different recollections, even about the most basic facts. When it comes to recounting our personal past, I've come to the conclusion that it's possible to be both utterly truthful and an unreliable narrator."

Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help is part of Giving Voice: The Foundation Trust Drama Series. Funding from The Foundation Trust enables Greater Boston Stage Company to fulfill its commitment to producing, over the next five years, an annual play that will feature playwrights from traditionally underrepresented communities within the theatre industry. These communities will include but are not limited to women, people of color, members of the LBTQ community, and people with disabilities. These plays will have been written within the last 50 years or be contemporary adaptations or explorations of classic work.

In April, Christopher M. Walsh's World Premiere of Miss Holmes RETURNS, based on the characters by Arthur Conan Doyle will be this season's Don Fulton New Works Project production. Greater Boston Stage Company commissioned this follow-up to the GBSC 2018 smash hit Miss Holmes. Directed by Weylin Symes it will herald the return of Marge Dunn as Miss Holmes, Alexander Platt as Mycroft, Cheryl McMahon as Mrs. Hudson, and Shelley Bolman as Lestrade. About his new work Walsh shares, "I'm writing the sequel because I love these characters, and I've been eager for the chance to revisit them and expand upon this version of the Sherlockian universe. As proud as I am of Miss Holmes, I think we only scratched the surface of the stories these characters have to tell. The first Miss Holmes has been described as a feminist exploration of the Sherlock Holmes mythos. With Miss Holmes Returns, I want to push that exploration more toward intersectionality as well. I'm excited to have it premiere at GBSC because I was moved by the reception the first production received. All of my work to date has premiered in Chicago, but I'm working to uncover new facets of these characters and the world they inhabit, and so I'm looking to step outside of my own comfort zone and develop this script with a new group of artists."

The Don Fulton New Works Project is named after the donor whose major philanthropic commitment made it possible. This project represents Greater Boston Stage Company's pledge to produce a World Premiere play each year as part of the Mainstage series.

Season 22 will conclude with a show so exciting we can't announce it yet! Be on the lookout for more information about and unforgettable Tony (R) Award-winning musical celebration!

Memberships are now on sale for Greater Boston Stage Company's Season 22. All Access, Premier Flex, First Look Flex, and Wednesday Matinee Flex Subscriptions are available from $200 - $375. For more information or to purchase a Subscription, call GBSC's Box Office at 781-279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.