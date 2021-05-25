Great Barrington Public Theater Announces Six Weeks of New Plays

From late June to early August, Great Barrington Public Theater will bring a diverse six-weeks to the Daniel Arts Center, at Bard College at Simon's Rock, Great Barrington. Keeping with the Public's core mission, the 2021 program spotlights original work and new voices, largely comprised of local area talent. Tickets will remain affordable to all, between $20 and $40.

"After several months eagerly looking forward to reopening, we have finalized plans for a powerful trio of fully-staged new plays by well-known and respected writers, featuring many of our most lovable, notable Berkshire actors, along with a selection of captivating solo-artist performances that will delight and surprise everyone," Artistic Director Jim Frangione said. "As disappointing as the forced hiatus has been, we are all excited to get back into the theater."

"We welcome everyone in the Berkshires and beyond to come out, come back, be safe, comfortable, and join us for an exhilarating and lively summer," Deann Simmons Halper, Executive Director said. "We're presenting top-tier new plays and excellent artists to all audiences and looking forward to a rejuvenating season of fantastic theater on two stages."

The Public's schedule opens at the Daniel Art Center mainstage McConnell Theater, June 24-July 3 with DAD, a poignant, heartfelt and humorous new jewel of a comedy by Mark St. Germain, one of the Berkshires most popular, respected, award-winning playwrights. DAD takes a loving, quizzical, often comical look at sibling and parent rivalries, the long arm and arc of family, and the challenges of aging, reconciliations and soulful self-discoveries. The cast includes Berkshire favorites Mark H. Dold and Peggy Pharr Wilson, as well as Broadway veteran Larry Bryggman, and David Smilow.

DAD is followed by Mr. Fullerton, a steamy, eyebrow-raising return to the Gilded Age by way of a daring new play by Anne Undeland, a favorite local playwright-actor, and directed by Judy Braha. Playing July 21-Aug. 1 on the intimate Liebowitz Black Box Theater in the Daniel Arts Center, Mr. Fullerton brings together Edith Wharton, Henry James, Morton Fullerton and Edith's saucy Irish maid for parlor games and society foreplay from Paris to Lenox in a rich, retelling of Wharton's actual, truelove romance with a younger, stateroom dandy. Mr. Fullerton is a banquet of language, poise, sex, mores and manner that rings with literary and local history.

Next up on the McConnell Theater mainstage is the East Coast premiere of The Christopher Boy's Communion, a taut, new suspense by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Mamet, running from July 29 -August 8 and directed by Artistic Director Jim Frangione. Originally scheduled last season, but cancelled due to Covid-19, Frangione says, "This new play touches on themes Mamet has grappled with many times over his storied career-persecution, prosecution, guilt, innocence and absolution. Audiences will love seeing this new play performed by an all-star Berkshire cast". Cast includes Kiera Naughton, David Adkins, Will LeBow, Diane Prusha and Kevin O'Rourke.

Press openings, casting and ticket information for DAD, Mr. Fullerton and The Christopher Boy's Communion will be released soon.

Across the summer and leading into the fall, the company will also present its engaging and enjoyable Wet Ink series of new works. As Frangione puts it, "Wet Ink brings out the best of area talent and showcases new and established playwrights, performers and storytellers. It's a great way for us to share new discoveries and possibilities with live audiences." Wet Ink dates will be announced in the coming weeks. Theater lovers can look forward to Grant, a first-ever and revealing look at Ulysses S. Grant, a solo play written and performed by well-known actor Treat Willams. Also in the works is The Queen of Fenway Court, a new, solo play by area writer/actress Leigh Strimbeck about museum founder Isabella Stewart Gardner.

The Daniel Arts Center is located on the campus of Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230.

More information can be found on the Great Barrington Public Theater site and on Facebook.