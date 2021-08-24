George Gritzbach In Concert Announced At Cotuit Center For The Arts

Cotuit Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome Cape Cod's longtime favorite roots and blues legend George Gritzbach and his Band back to our Main Stage. Mr. Gritzbach and his band will be celebrating the release of their new CD, "Full Circle," with a concert at the Cotuit Center for the Arts on Thursday, September 16, from 7:30 to 9:30 PM.

This concert will feature songs from his newly released CD, "Full Circle," as well as favorites from previous albums. "Full Circle," Mr. Gritzbach's sixth studio release, features ten all-original songs recorded with bassist Scott Lariviere, drummer Christian McCarthy, keyboardist John Menezes, and saxophonist Peter Murray. Renowned blues harpist Jerry Portnoy (Muddy Waters, Eric Clapton) is also featured on the album.

Mr. Gritzbach will be performing on September 16 with bassist Scott Lariviere, drummer Christian McCarthy, keyboardist John Menezes, and Ryan Tivey from Funktapuss standing in for saxophonist Peter Murray.

Strongly rooted in roots and rhythm and blues music, Gritzbach is known for his innovative original songs. Gritzbach studied under guitar great Rev. Gary Davis early in his career.

Gritzbach has played with such musical greats at B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt, Robert Cray, Dr. John, John Lee Hooker, and others in a variety of venues: nightclubs, performing arts centers, festivals, and more. Over the years, he has toured the US, Canada, and Europe, and his previous album, "The Sweeper," was released on labels in Europe.

The Washington Post called Gritzbach an "exceptional songwriter" and described a recent CD as "as good and surprising as he is in person, with wonderful original material and knock-out slide guitar work." The Boston Globe called Gritzbach a "sizzling hot, no-holds barred electric bluesman" and "one of the finest guitar players in America." Frets Magazine wrote "exquisitely gritty and gravely on one cut, mellow and clear on the next...excellent vocal style."

The studio release of "Full Circle" has garnered praise from across America and around the globe:

"George Gritzbach's album 'Full Circle' fulfills in many respects the expectations you have of a new release from a master songwriter and musician...The production is smooth without losing the music's vitality. If your groove is classic rock and blues, you can't go wrong with this release." (ESC, www.Rootstime.be)

"His voice is all his own - authentic, husky, bluesy and deeply soulful. The songs are meaningful and beautifully arranged and with all these amazing musicians making these songs rock it's hard to find a track that isn't just as good as the last...George Gritzbach is old-school meaningful. A storyteller with a million stories to tell and a gorgeous voice to tell them..." (Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros, NoHoArts District)

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.