Full Cast Revealed For CABARET and THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH at Barrington Stage Company

The Happiest Man on Earth runs May 24-June 17 and a new production of the legendary Kander & Ebb musical Cabaret runs June 14-July 8.

Apr. 27, 2023  
Full Cast Revealed For CABARET and THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH at Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company has announced full casting for the world premiere of Mark St. Germain's new play The Happiest Man on Earth (May 24-June 17) and a new production of the legendary Kander & Ebb musical Cabaret (June 14-July 8).

Kenneth Tigar (Broadway: Fish in the Dark; Amazon Prime: "The Man in the High Castle"; The Post, Lethal Weapon 2 & 3) will star as Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku in The Happiest Man on Earth, based on his extraordinary 2020 memoir of the same name, published when Jaku was 100 years old.

Directed by Ron Lagomarsino (BSC: Chester Bailey), The Happiest Man on Earth opens the 2023 St. Germain Stage season. The production features scenic design by James Noone, costume design by Johanna Pan, lighting design by María-Cristina Fusté, and sound design by Brendan Aanes. The Production Stage Manager is Leslie Sears.

Joining previously announced Cabaret cast members Krysta Rodriguez, Alysha Umphress, and Richard Kline are Nik Alexander (Broadway: Ain't No Mo', Motown the Musical; Hamilton 2nd National Tour) as the Emcee, Dan Amboyer ("Younger," "Uncoupled," "William & Katherine: A Royal Romance") as Cliff Bradshaw, Candy Buckley (Broadway: Roundabout Theater Company's 1998 Cabaret revival, Thoroughly Modern Millie; Shakespeare in the Park: The Taming of the Shrew) as Fraulein Schneider, and Tom Story (Berkshire Theatre Group: Arsenic and Old Lace, Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You and The Actor's Nightmare; Signature Theatre VA: An Act of God) as Ernst Ludwig. The ensemble cast features Julia Harnett, Kimberly Hudman, Evan Kinnane, Lina Lee, Charles Mayhew Miller, Ryland Marbutt, Fred Odgaard, and Tiffany Topol.

With a book by Joe Masteroff, John Kander & Fred Ebb's Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret will open the Boyd-Quinson Stage season in new production directed by BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul and choreographed by Katie Spelman. The production also features music direction by Angela Steiner, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Ken Travis, and wig design by Mary Martin. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard.

As previously announced, the Boyd-Quinson Stage season also includes a revival of Blues for an Alabama Sky (July 18-August 5) by Pearl Cleage, directed by Candis C. Jones, followed by BSC Associate Artist and Tony Award winner William Finn's A New Brain (August 16-September 9), produced in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival. The musical is co-written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner James Lapine and directed by BSC Associate Artist Joe Calarco, with music direction by Vadim Feichtner. The final production will be Steinberg Playwright Award winner Sanaz Toossi's Lucille Lortel and Obie Award-winning play English (September 27-October 15).

The St. Germain Stage season also includes Mike Lew's tiny father (June 25-July 22), a co-world premiere play produced by Chautauqua Theater Company and BSC, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The season concludes with a revival of Brian Friel's Faith Healer (August 1-27), directed by Julianne Boyd and starring BSC Associate Artists Christopher Innvar, Mark H. Dold and Gretchen Egolf.

