Former Boston Ballet Dancer And Husband Accused Of Sexual Assault

A former Boston Ballet dancer, and her husband, have been sued by a current dancer with the company for allegedly sexually assaulting and emotionally abusing her while she was an apprentice in the company, WBUR reports.

The lawsuit names Mitchell Taylor Button, a former dance teacher, as well as his wife, Dusty Button, a world-famous ballerina, who is named as a "non-party co-conspirator."

Sage Humphries, one of the plaintiffs, claims that Dusty Button lured Humphries into an abusive and controlling relationship with herself and her husband. Humphries alleged that Mitchell Taylor Button sexually assaulted Humphries on a regular basis over the course of several months and performed violent sex acts on her without her consent. The suit also states that Dusty Button held Humphries down while her husband sexually assaulted her.

In addition to the abuse, the Buttons threatened to "revoke their financial support and sabotage her career" if Humphries disobeyed them. When Humphries' parents became concerned and took her home to California, Mitchell Taylor Button allegedly threatened to kill Humphries' father, causing Humphries to seek abuse protection orders against both Buttons.

In addition to Humphries, another plaintiff in this case is Gina Menichino, a dancer from New Jersey. She claims that Mitchell Taylor Button sexually assaulted Menichino beginning when she was 13 years old, when she was his student.

The suit accuses Mitchell Taylor Button of abusing at least five of his students while he was a dance instructor in Florida.

