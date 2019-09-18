Fleetwood Mac Tribute Comes to The Colonial on 10/5

Berkshire Theatre Group presents Tusk-The World's Number One Tribute to Fleetwood Mac at The Colonial Theatre on Saturday, October 5 at 8pm. Tickets are $35.

No wigs, no backing tracks, no gimmicks, just five seasoned musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac with note for note renditions that no other Fleetwood Mac tribute on the touring scene today can duplicate. Tusk covers all the great hits of Fleetwood Mac, which has featured the talents of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks and others over the years.

The members of Tusk have been making music in various combinations and styles, in original outfits and in cover bands, for over twenty-five years. It seemed only fitting that they should come together to form the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, and pay homage to a group that dominated the airwaves with hits including "Dreams," "Tusk" "Landslide," "Go Your Own Way," "Rhiannon," "Gypsy," "Little Lies," "The Chain," "Sara" and so many more.

Tusk features Randy Artiglere (Bass), Scott McDonald (Guitar, Vocals), Tom Nelson(Drums), Kathy Phillips (Vocals) and Kim Williams (Vocals, Keys).

There will be pre-show entertainment by Jack Waldheim in The Garage (located in the lobby of The Colonial Theatre) at 6:30pm. Refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar.

Tickets to Tusk are $35 and to purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





