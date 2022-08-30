Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ferociously Funny Comedy BAD JEWS To Play At Somerville's Rockwell Theater

Bad Jews is a fierce yet hilarious take on family, faith and legacy, by Joshua Harmon.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Savage, vicious and ferociously funny, Michael Jay directs Bad Jews, a fierce yet hilarious take on family, faith and legacy, by Joshua Harmon, running September 1 - 10, 2022 at the Rockwell Theater.

There's nothing like a death in the family to bring out the worst in us. In Joshua Harmon's biting comedy, a beloved Holocaust-survivor grandfather has died, and a treasured family heirloom with religious significance is up for grabs - but who's the most deserving? Is it the overbearing, self-declared "super-Jew" Daphna Feygenbaum , played by Tristyn Sepersky or her wealthy, less observant cousin Liam, Josh Telepman who has a shiksa girlfriend, Melody, Rachel Hall?

Meanwhile, Liam's younger brother Jonah, Kevin Paquette finds himself in the impossible position of peacemaker as the two rivals argue, insult and try to outwit each other to the bitter, hilarious end.

The cast is rounded out by Sydney T. Grant (u/sMelody and Daphna) and the production is stage managed by Ben Cantor-Adams.

"It's comedy, but it hits in a very real place," says Jay. "As we watch this family tear each other apart, we laugh at the jokes - but we recognize ourselves. The play triggers questions about where we should draw the line in the fight for what we believe. It's riveting to watch how far people will go when their authenticity is being challenged."

Bad Jews premiered at New York's Roundabout Underground in the 62-seat Black Box at the Steinberg Center in 2012, transferring to the Roundabout's 424 seat off-Broadway Laura Pels Theatre the following year. Rave reviews included a New York Times "Critic's Pick," and the play was nominated for Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and John Gassner awards.

Bad Jews catapulted Harmon into the global theater spotlight and has since gone on to become one of the most produced plays in the U.S. Harmon's other plays include Significant Other and Admissions, which premiered to critical acclaim at Lincoln Center. Harmon is a graduate of Northwestern University, Carnegie Mellon University and Julliard.

Yorick Ensemble was founded in 2019 when Josh Telepman decided to demonstrate that lower-budget, experiment-oriented theater could have populist appeal and be fiscally solvent while maintaining the highest artistic standards. Successful and innovative productions such as Pirates of Penzance, 35mm: A Musical (DASH Awards for Music Direction and Vocal Ensemble) and Our Town immediately gained Yorick its reputation for producing imaginative, magical and thought-provoking work. Now celebrating its fourth year staging shows, Yorick continues to explore, produce and present works on the forefront of contemporary theater art.

Performances of Bad Jews take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, September 1,2,3,8,9,10 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. The Rockwell Theatre is located at 255 S. Elm Street, Somerville, MA 02144. To purchase tickets go to www.yorickensemble.com/tickets.





