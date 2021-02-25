Faith Soloway and Stephen Colbert to Headline All-New Online Show To Benefit Urban Improv

Rehearsal for Life, a non-profit leader in Boston-area's creative youth development sector, has launched ticket sales for the 25th anniversary edition of Banned in Boston which will be presented on April 1, 2021 at 7pm via an online platform.

Tickets and sponsorships are available at bannedinboston.org. In this most unusual year, the show is being written and scored by award-winning creative Faith Soloway, co-writer and collaborator of Amazon's award-winning show Transparent, and includes a special guest appearance by Stephen Colbert of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

More than two dozen politicians, celebrities and business leaders are also coming together to support Urban Improv's important work with Boston Public School students. For the first time, the show is presented as a narrative, with a comedic, behind-the-scenes look at creating a critical fundraiser for Rehearsal For Life in a year when in-person events are all but impossible.

From Faith Soloway, "As a former teaching artist in Urban Improv, I grew up in this organization and know the impact of the work with students learning to manage really difficult situations and conversations. When board members asked me to help write and score the annual musical and comedy fundraiser - how could I say no?"

"Have no doubt - Banned in Boston is back and it's sharper than ever," notes Elena Velasco, Rehearsal for Life's Executive & Artistic Director. "This collaborative fundraiser unites writers, actors, musicians, and special celebrity guests in support of Urban Improv, our youth program grounded in community and social justice. The energy from the city of Boston around this event echoes the heart of our programming - that together, we can model the principles of our Urban Improv program, which centers social-emotional growth through intersectional dialogue, creativity and performance."

Individual tickets are available here with pay as you can/want options. All proceeds benefit Rehearsal for Life's flagship program, Urban Improv, serving 1,100+ Boston Public School students grades 4-12 every year. The full 2021 Banned in Boston cast list is available here, and hi-res images and footage from previous years are available upon request.

This year's show also pays tribute to founders Kippy Dewey and Narcissa Campion who are retiring after 25 years of dedication to the organization and Boston's youth. This dynamic duo are stepping into new advocacy roles for Rehearsal for Life after nearly 50 years of a working partnership in the world of children's theater.

Kristen Sherman, Managing Director of Rehearsal For Life shares, "With the incredible contributions of Faith and the creative team, we believe this year's Banned in Boston will honor the herculean efforts of Urban Improv students, teachers, and parents, and provide a high-level of much needed comic relief during a year of sadness. Urban Improv, which has continued to serve students throughout this year, is needed now more than ever."

The 2021 Banned in Boston cast includes: Faith Soloway, Head Writer, Transparent; Stephen Colbert, Host, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert; Michael Bobbitt, Executive Director, Massachusetts Cultural Council; Sonia Chang-Díaz, MA State Senator; Steve Conine, Co-Chairman, Wayfair; Sean Fitzgerald, Teacher, Grade 4, Murphy School; Maura Healey, Massachusetts Attorney General; Shirley Leung, Columnist & Associate Editor, The Boston Globe; Jim McGovern, US Congressman; Amina Michel-Lord, Teacher, 3rd & 4th Grade Team, Mission Hill School; Myechia Minter-Jordan, President & CEO, DentaQuest; Robert Rivers, Chairman & CEO, Eastern Bank; Shayna Seymour, Co-Host, WCVB-TV's Chronicle; Jimmy Tingle, Entertainer & Comedian; Corey Thomas, President & CEO, Rapid7.