FUN HOME Returns To SpeakEasy Stage

Due to popular demand, SpeakEasy Stage will proudly remount its acclaimed production of the Tony Award-winning musical FUN HOME for four weeks, June 8-30, 2019.

Featuring music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Lisa Kron, FUN HOME is a landmark musical about seeing one's parents through grown-up eyes. Based on Ms. Bechdel's best-selling memoir of the same name, this groundbreaking show introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories that celebrate the curiosity of childhood, the challenges of coming out, and the complexities of family.

SpeakEasy Founder and Producing Artistic Director Paul Daigneault is again at the helm of this acclaimed production. Winner of three Elliot Norton Awards including the 2014 Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence, Mr. Daigneault had directed dozens of Boston premieres, including the company's recent productions of The View UpStairs, The Scottsboro Boys, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, and Allegiance.

Also returning to help with the remount are IRNE Award-winning Music Director Matthew Stern and Choreographer Sarah Crane. Paul S. Katz joins to conduct the band for these added weeks.

Amy Jo Jackson (Alison), Ellie van Amerongen (Medium Alison) and Marissa Simeqi (Small Alison) again play Ms. Bechdel at three different ages. Also returning are Laura Marie Duncan, Luke Gold, Desiré Graham, Cameron Levesque, and Todd Yard. Christopher M. Ramirez joins the cast as Roy.

The design team for both the original production and remount are Cristina Todesco (scenic); Charles Schoonmaker (costumes); Karen Perlow (lighting); Andrew Duncan Will (sound); and Jennifer Butler (props).

Rachel Sturm is the Production Stage Manager. John Meredith is the Assistant Stage Manager.

FUN HOME will return for four weeks, from June 8-30, 2019, in the Roberts Studio Theatre in the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont Street in Boston's South End.

Tickets start at $25, with discounts for students, seniors, and persons age 25 and under.

For tickets or more information, the public is invited to call the box office at 617.933.8600 or visit www.SpeakEasyStage.com .





