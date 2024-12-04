FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG to Play Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre

Performances will take place on February 8 & 9, 2025.
The Tony Award-winning FORBIDDEN BROADWAY, Gerard Alessandrini’s hilarious musical spoof of Broadway’s biggest shows and brightest stars, will make a three-performance stop at the Emerson Colonial Theatre on February 8 & 9, 2025.
Feeling “completely inspired” by the latest crop of Broadway musicals, Boston native Alessandrini lampoons the biggest shows and stars in this edition, which he also directs. Up to the minute spoofs include comic looks at Eddie Redmayne in Cabaret, Audra MacDonald in Gypsy, The Outsiders, & Juliet, Six, and Back to the Future, plus parodies of Cynthia Erivo in the film version of Wicked and recent Sondheim hits Merrily We Roll Along and Company. Whether you are a seasoned theatre-goer or new to it all, the Tony Award-winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs: a hip and fresh view of theatre's tried and true that will leave you begging for more!
Featured in the cast are a talented quartet of comic chameleons who all appeared in the show’s recent off Broadway run: Chris Collins-Pisano, Danny Hayward, Jenny Lee Stern, and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz.
The music director for Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song is Fred Barton. Choreography is by Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton, Once on this Island, Anything Goes), set design is by Glenn Bassett, costume design is by Dustin Cross, and hair & wig design is by Ian Joseph. The musical is produced by John Freedson and Harriet Yellin.
