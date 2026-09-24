FLIP CIRCUS to Present All-New Show at South Shore Plaza

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The all-new production of Flip Circus will bring its distinctive red and white striped climate-controlled big top to South Shore Plaza in Braintree from September 25 - October 12.

The new show takes place in an intimate, climate-controlled big top with only 800 seats, none more than 50 feet from the ring. Every audience member will feel as if they're part of the action. Families will enjoy two hours of awe-inspiring, death-defying, hilarious and affordable fun at this contemporary version of the great American circus tradition.

The performers are the heart of the circus and Flip Circus features some of the finest from around the world. Illusionist Jimmy Saylon of Italy will astound with his mind-bending magic, while Ukraine's Misha will get audiences laughing with his madcap brand of outrageous comedy. America's own, Dede Larible, is an eight-generation circus superstar who has dazzled audiences around the world with his incredible juggling prowess. Spain's Alexander Lichner is a two-time Guinness World Record holder who has won numerous international awards for his incomparable skills defying gravity on the single trapeze. The Kung Fu Boys, direct from China, combine martial arts mastery and acrobatic artistry that must be seen to be believed. An international collaboration of artists from Mexico (Jan, Carolina), the U.S. (Mia), and Ukraine (Margarita) presents a brand new mini trapeze act that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with their heart-pounding and breathtaking performance. The soundtrack to all this fun is the live Flip Circus Band which weaves together a magnificent musical tapestry accompanying each act. And once the show is over, the audience is able to meet many of the stars who just entertained them.

Performances are at 7:00 pm on weeknights, 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Saturdays and 11:00 am, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm on Sundays. Tickets start at $22.88 (children) and special family priced tickets at $36.99 each. Senior/military/handicap rates also available.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 06 Hrs 58 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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