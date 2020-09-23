Experience Another Culture In Marblehead School Of Ballet's Balinese Dance Master Class

Indulge your curiosity, while experiencing a new culture in Marblehead School of Ballet's Balinese dance master class.

This live, virtual master class will be presented on Monday, October 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dancers and non dancers, ages 12 and above, can learn new movements and add skills to their dance toolkit in this enriching Balinese dance master class taught by Salem native Carlos Fittante, Artistic Director of the New York City based BALAM Dance Theatre (BALAM).

"Relieve your COVID-19 stress and take a Balinese dance class. Experience the dance and culture of Bali with Carlos Fittante, an enthusiastic, encouraging, and delightful teacher," said Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet.

Students will learn excerpts from the scintillating Balinese dance, Oleg Tambulilingan (Love Dance of the Bumblebees), or the Oleg, as it is affectionately called. Dancers can enhance their performing charisma in this master class. "Balinese dance uses performance techniques that augment a performer's stage presence. Although this outcome takes time to manifest, people, who enjoy experiencing dance aesthetics from other cultures, will be well rewarded by this class, explained Fittante.

"This class is a helpful primer for anyone planning a visit to Bali in the future, especially if they intend to take dance lessons there. Having a familiarity with the choreography allows the student to focus on the details and refine the movement. Also, the non-dancing tourist can experience the dance movement patterns that offer a kinesthetic impression of Balinese social values and cultural aesthetics," he said.

Fittante studied Balinese dance in New York City and in Bali with pre-eminent dance scholars and practitioners. In New York City, he studied with Balinese dance pioneer Islene Pinder. He travelled to Bali several times and studied with award-winning Balinese dancers affiliated with the acclaimed Semara Ratih Gamelan.

A principal dancer and co-choreographer with the Boston Early Music Festival, Fittante graduated from the School of American Ballet and holds a Master of Fine Arts in Dance from the University of Wisconsin. He specializes in Baroque, Balinese, and Spanish escuela bolera dances and works as a choreographer, dancer, and teacher. Known for spirited, elegant performances, his choreographies received praise from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Village Voice, and Dance Magazine. A world traveler, Fittante performed his work with the International Arts Festival in Bali, Blue Hill Bach Festival, Apollo's Fire, Gotham Early Music Scene, Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors, Downtown Dance Festival, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, and 2nd Encuentro de Baile Contemporáneo in Mexico.

The fee to attend the master class is $20 per person. Advanced registration is required and may be done online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/ or by contacting 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com.

