Everett McCorvey to Conduct Two Music Worcester Concerts in November

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Dr. Everett McCorvey continues his celebration of American music as Music Worcester's 2026-2027 Artist-in-Residence, conducting two concerts: Worcester Chorus & Friends: Gershwin & Ellington on Sunday November 1 at the Hanover Theatre, and a Pay What You Wish concert, America's 250th: Music Worcester Celebrates on Friday, November 6 at Mechanics Hall.

These two concerts mark a continuation of Dr. Everett McCorvey's term as Music Worcester's Artist-in-Residence. McCorvey, a conductor, singer, and educator formally launched his residency last January with a performance by a group he founded, the American Spiritual Ensemble. In addition to a series of concerts, the Residency also connects him with students in the Worcester Public Schools, the Worcester Youth Orchestra, Worcester Children's Chorus, and other community partners. McCorvey is also the Director of Opera at the University of Kentucky and the Artistic Director of the National Chorale. His residency continues through January 2027.

Worcester Chorus & Friends: November 1

During the first concert of the week, McCorvey showcases the work of two monumental 20th century American composers: George Gershwin and Duke Ellington.

The concert will begin with members of the Harlem Chamber Players and members of the National Chorale Orchestra performing Duke Ellington's final composition, Three Black Kings, written to commemorate King Balthazar, King Solomon, and Martin Luther King, Jr. This piece will feature saxophone soloist Stephanie Sanders, who has collaborated with notable artists including Jill Scott, Teddy Riley, and The O'Jays. The combined orchestra will also accompany the choruses and soloists during the remainder of the program.

Next McCorvey will conduct the WPI Festival Chorus in Michael Fennelly's arrangement of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. Fennelly's arrangement, titled You Are My Rhapsody in Blue, features chorus as well as piano and orchestra, and gained him international attention and knighthood in Spain. Fennelly will be the featured pianist on this piece.

Finally, McCorvey will lead the Worcester Chorus and several notable soloists in a performance of a concert version of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture, an arrangement by Robert Russell Bennet.

Soloists include Grammy Award-winning baritone Kenneth Overton (Porgy); Janinah Burnett (Bess) a renowned classical soprano, whose repertoire includes opera, oratorios, art songs, spirituals, and jazz and R&B; and soprano Angela Brown (Serena), who made her acclaimed debut with the Metropolitan Opera in 2004. The other vocal soloists are Nathan De'Shon Myers (Jake) whose multifaceted international career spans opera, jazz, and gospel performance; Robert Anthony Mack (Sportin' Life) has performed with such noted opera companies, such as Houston Grand Opera, New York City Opera, and The Royal Danish Theater; and Marquita Richardson (Clara) who has performed with Opera Memphis, the Chautauqua Opera and Conservatory, and the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre. Overton, Brown, and Myers previously performed in Worcester as part of earlier concerts in McCorvey's residency.

“This residency is about championing American music,” said McCorvey. “There is a rich body of music that was written here. Oftentimes, we hear a lot of the same classical music written by extremely familiar European names, but there are many newer and lesser-known works that need to be championed. At this performance we will feature members of the American Spiritual Ensemble as soloists to allow Worcester to experience them in their operatic prime.”

America's 250th: Music Worcester Celebrates: November 6

Curated and led by Everett McCorvey, the concert is anchored by Margaret Bonds' Credo and Beethoven's “Ode to Joy”, the fourth movement of his Symphony No. 9. “With words by W.E.B. DuBois, Credo reflects the struggles and triumphs of the Civil Rights era, while promoting equality among all,” said McCorvey. “'Ode to Joy' is a celebration of humanity's ability to transcend differences and live together in harmony.”

The performance will feature The Soldiers' Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band; Bridgewater State University Choral Society; First Unitarian Church Choir; and the Worcester Children's Chorus. Vocal soloists will include several members of McCorvey's American Spiritual Ensemble; Jeryl Cunningham Fleming, Alicia Helm McCorvey, Nathan De'Shon Myers, Key'mon Murrah, and Kay'mon Murrah. Across various collaborations, the ensemble will perform a diverse program of traditional folk, gospel, popular songs, hymns, and art songs.

Credo, which premiered in 1967, was composed by the pioneering Black American composer and pianist Margaret Bonds. Written in seven distinct movements, Bonds blends European classical traditions with traditional spirituals, jazz, and gospel elements corresponding to Du Bois's statements of belief, including "I Believe in God," "Especially Do I Believe in the Negro Race," and "I Believe in the Prince of Peace." The work was based on W.E.B. Du Bois's prose-poem essay of the same title.

In addition, the Soldiers' Chorus and soloists will perform a selection of traditional folksongs, hymns, and spirituals and American standards including “Amazing Grace,” “America the Beautiful,” “Shenandoah,” and others.

This concert is one of nine Pay What You Wish events offered during the Music Worcester 2026-2027 Season. When purchasing tickets the buyer can choose from a set of pre-determined price levels. This structure allows patrons the flexibility to select the price level they feel most comfortable with. Tickets sold at the higher end of the price range help subsidize those sold at the lower end.

About Music Worcester

Founded in 1858, Music Worcester continues its long tradition of presenting internationally acclaimed artists and ensembles to Central Massachusetts, with programming that spans classical, jazz, global traditions, and dance.

Music Worcester's education and community engagement initiatives include in-school workshops, masterclasses, and free and reduced-price ticket programs. This season, in addition to historic Mechanics Hall, Music Worcester will present concerts in The Hanover Theatre, JMAC's BrickBox, WAMS Works, Tuckerman Hall, Assumption University's Curtis Hall, Trinity Lutheran Church, First Unitarian Church, and Doherty Memorial High School.

In 2026–2027, Everett McCorvey continues his Artist-in-Residency, following past residents Simone Dinnerstein and Vijay Gupta, as part of the organization's biannual residency program focused on deep and lasting community connection.

Music Worcester presents Worcester Chorus & Friends: Gershwin & Ellington on Sunday, November 1 at 5pm at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory, 2 Southbridge St. Worcester, MA, and America's 250th: Music Worcester Celebrates on Friday, November 6 at 7pm the Mechanics Hall, 321 Main St., Worcester, MA. Both concerts are reserved seating. America 250 on November 6 at Mechanics Hall is Pay What You Wish ticketing. Tickets and information for all Music Worcester events are at https://www.musicworcester.org/schedule/.

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