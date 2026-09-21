Early Bird Tickets To BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE at Theater UnCorked On Sale
Learn how to purchase discounted tickets.
Early Bird Tickets to The Beauty Queen of Leenane are on sale now through October 11th! Join Theater UnCorked this November for this highly charged dark comedy!
Set in Rural Ireland, this riveting Drama Desk and Tony Award winning Dark Comedy centers around a manipulative mother and her spinster daughter who are trapped in a cycle of dependence and fear that will not only leave audiences laughing but also gasping in horror at the sinister undercurrent that Martin McDonagh has so brilliantly weaved into his writing.
Performances will run November 12 – November 22 2026. The Beauty Queen of Leenane by Martin McDonagh will star Parker Jennings as Maureen, and Sehnaz Dirik as Mag. Use code EARLYBIRD and take $10 off each ticket!
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