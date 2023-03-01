Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ELTON UNDRESSED Comes to Merrimack Repertory Theatre

This limited performance will be held Saturday June 10th at 8pm and Sunday June 11th at 4pm.

Mar. 01, 2023  

ELTON UNDRESSED Comes to Merrimack Repertory Theatre

The Merrimack Repertory Theater has announced a limited engagement of Elton Undressed: Todd Alsup Sings Elton John featuring Todd Alsup and conceived by Rob Ruggiero. This limited performance will be held Saturday June 10th at 8pm and Sunday June 11th at 4pm. Excerpts from the show will be performed as part of MRT's 44th annual gala on Friday June 9th at Liberty Hall.

Elton John's larger than life persona is famous around the world, at least on the surface. The flamboyance, the decadence, the sequins. Singer and pianist Todd Alsup pulls back the curtain on the musical icon and legend. Acoustic, stripped-down renditions of Elton John's classic hits bring audiences deeper into the artist's life and closer to the heart of his timeless music.

Todd Alsup, singer, songwriter and keyboardist, is a Detroit native and a proud New Yorker. His original songs and fresh arrangements of classic R&B and pop tunes have endeared him to audiences all over the world. His debut EP, Facts & Figures was hailed by critics and earned him a Yamaha endorsement. Songs from his LP, Todd Alsup were featured on MTV and PBS. His single The Only Thing won the OutMusic Award for Pop Song of the Year. His third studio album, Currency was recorded in Switzerland with Orlando Ribar. Todd has a close-knit group of fans affectionately known as THE TODD SQUAD. His other solo project "Freedom: The George Michael Experience," has wowed audiences all over the world. More information at www.toddalsup.com

For tickets and further information, visit www.mrt.org or call the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678. Tickets range from $21 to $35 available for select performances. MRT's COVID policy recommends masks. The theatre does not require vaccine or test proof.




