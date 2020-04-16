Dozens of Artists Support Massachusetts Families Affected by COVID-19

Music has always had the power to lift people up in trying times. Now, dozens of musicians, most based in Massachusetts, are singing to raise money for the United Way Covid-19 Family Support Fund with a video playlist, "Quarantunes." The playlist launched today on YouTube and all over social media.

Organizer Alastair Moock invited friends and colleagues from the world of Americana, folk, roots rock and also family music to contribute videos and share them with their fans and friends. Dozens of performers--including many nationally known acts, Grammy Award winners, and some pretty talented kids too--have contributed videos, and more are still being added.



The virtual "Quarantunes" concert provides nearly two hours of musical entertainment and includes songs by Moock, Chris Smither, Will Dailey, Mark Erelli, Kris Delmhorst, Todd Thibaud, Tracy Grammer, Bill Harley, Dinty Child (Session Americana), Alisa Amador, Sol y Canto, Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, Pamela Means, Sarah Borges, Merrie Amsterburg, Joe Mailander (The Okee Dokee Brothers), Melvern Taylor, Chandler Travis, Sean Staples, David Roth, Debbie Cavalier, Vanessa Trien and many more.

"These are truly songs for everyone to enjoy together while stuck at home," says Mark Lamothe, Senior Vice President of Marketing at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. "The incredible variety of talent reflects the wide variety of music being made, and we thank the artists--and their families--for coming together to help United Way support families most affected by the current pandemic."

Those wishing to support Massachusetts families who are struggling in the COVID-19 pandemic may make a donation to the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley Family Support Fund at https://unitedwaymassbay.org/covid-19/quarantunes/.





