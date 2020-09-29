Dirty Heads To Perform Live at Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod

The concert will be presented as part of the Drive-On Concert Series Thursday, October 22 at 8:00 PM.

Dirty Heads are bringing their unique blend of hip-hop, reggae and rock to the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod on Thursday, October 22 at 8:00 PM The show will be one of the California bands only stops on the East Coast. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Wednesday, September 30 at 10:00 AM; however fans can sign up now for a special presale at yarmouthdrivein.com.

Huntington Beach's Dirty Heads mix hip-hop, reggae, and rock along with that laid-back South Cali attitude. The group formed in 2003 when punk rocker Dustin Bushnell (aka Duddy B) asked his friend, rapper Jared Watson (aka Dirty J), to collaborate on a project that would focus on positive vibes and infectious grooves. Watson added singing to his vocal skills, and with percussionist Jon Olazabal, an acoustic trio version of Dirty Heads began playing shows and building an audience.

Dirty Heads has gone on to record seven studio albums including Super Moon, a collection of live acoustic recordings. Released in August of 2019, Super Moon was a critical success. The band has followed up Super Moon with a pair of singles, including "Earthquake Weather", which the band premiered earlier this month.

What is Drive-On? Drive-On is a new way for bands and entertainers to interact with fans. When guests arrive they have their own parking suite waiting for them (with enough room to socially distance from one another). Fans will be able to Drive-On, tune-in, and rock out with their favorite entertainers in a way that wasn't possible just a few weeks ago.

Featuring three massive high definition LED screens and a stage, the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod has been designed to seamlessly present first-run and legacy family movies, alongside live comedy and music and the return of major league sports including Boston's own Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed even during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Old Yarmouth Drive-In, the new site is one of the largest entertainment experiences operating in New England during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets are also currently on sale for Dark Star Orchestra on September 25 and 26, Nate Bergatze on September 27, Lone Bellow on October 2, Chase Rice on October 3, Darci Lynne and Friends on October 4, Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet with Wynton Marsalis on October 8, Twiddle on October 10, Andrew Santino and Chris DiStefano on October 11, Whitney Cummings and Taylor Tomlinson on October 15, Disco Biscuits October 16-19, and Moe October 23 and 24.

Tickets for Dirty Heads,Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 8:00 PM at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod go on sale Wednesday, September 30, 10:00 AM at yarmouthdrivein.com. Tickets will also be available the day of show at the gate, subject to availability. Each ticket will cover one car with up to four people and range from $255 to $225 depending on where the guest wants to park. Fans with more than four guests in their vehicle can purchase additional tickets (up to three additional guests) for $25 per person.

All guests are asked to join the Cape Club at yarmouthdrivein.com for the latest news about upcoming attractions, and first access to tickets. The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod is located at 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA.

