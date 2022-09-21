Dee Roscioli, Hugh Panaro & Scarlett Strallen to Star in The Cape Symphony's BRAVO BROADWAY!

The Cape Symphony will kick off the CapePOPS! Series with Bravo Broadway!, featuring three of Broadway's hottest stars. On October 15 and 16, these veteran performers will take the audience on a journey through the decades of musical theater, with hits from top shows including The Music Man, Cabaret, Funny Girl, Wicked, and Dear Evan Hansen, to name a few.

Both Funny Girl and The Music Man returned to Broadway in 2022, and the Cape Symphony will perform "Don't Rain On My Parade" from the former, and both "76 Trombones" and "Ya Got Trouble" from the latter. From the poignancy of "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Miserables to the toe-tapping "You Can't Stop the Beat" from Hairspray, audiences will feel that they are in a theater on 42nd Street.

"Broadway musicals are more popular than ever, and with all the revivals, everything old is new again," said Jung-Ho Pak, Artistic Director & Conductor. "We're excited to perform both classics of the stage as well as modern hits."

Guest star Scarlett Strallen has starred in productions on Broadway and in London's West End (where she was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical), performs with symphonies all over the world, and was requested by the late Queen Elizabeth II to sing for her on three separate occasions.

Dee Roscioli is best known for her seven-year record-breaking portrayal of Elphaba in the smash Broadway hit Wicked, where she led the Broadway, Chicago, San Francisco, and First National Touring companies. Most recently, Dee was seen on Broadway in The Cher Show, portraying the pop icon herself.

Hugh Panaro played the coveted role of the Phantom in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera over 2,000 times, including in the 25th Anniversary production. Hugh has also led the casts of Sunday in the Park with George, Sweeney Todd, and Les Miserables, earning the prestigious Barrymore Award for his performance as Jean Valjean.

"Our outstanding guest performers have 'trod the boards' on Broadway and the West End, and they will bring that authenticity to the Cape Symphony stage," said Pak. "This will be a treat for every fan of musical theater."

The Cape Symphony is proud to present "Bravo Broadway!" on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 16 at 3:00 p.m. at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center, 744 West Main Street, Hyannis. For more information and to purchase tickets for "Bravo Broadway!," visit capesymphony.org, call the Box Office at 508-362-1111, or email tickets@capesymphony.org. Beginning Monday, September 26, visit the Box Office in the new location at 2235 Iyannough Road in West Barnstable, MA. The Cape Symphony Box Office is open Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.