Dawn Derow and Peter Calo Will Perform in Backyard Troubadours Concert

For two evenings this September, Cotuit Center for the Arts is proud to present Dawn Derow and Peter Calo in Backyard Troubadours, with Joe Santerre on bass and Marty Richards on drums. The concerts will take place in the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion on Saturday, September 17 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 18 at 4:00pm. In addition, Sunday's performance will feature a pre-show bourbon tasting compliments of Cape Cod Package Store!

Award-winning vocalist Dawn Derow and master musician Peter Calo (Carly Simon's guitarist & former producer), together with a standout band, offer a mesmerizing tribute show. Backyard Troubadours celebrates the legendary West Hollywood music venue "Troubadour" and the iconic artists who performed there over the past six decades-from Linda Ronstadt to Shawn Colvin, from Kris Kristofferson to Billy Joel, from Rock 'n Roll groups like the Eagles to Guns N' Roses. From 1957 until today, BACKYARD TROUBADOURS will perform songs by the artists that made the TROUBADOUR WEST musical shrine shine! Featuring classic songs by Carly Simon, Jimmy Webb, Linda Ronstadt, Van Morrison, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, The Eagles, Guns N' Roses, Johnny Cash, and more.

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.