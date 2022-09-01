Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dawn Derow and Peter Calo Will Perform in Backyard Troubadours Concert

The concerts will take place in the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion on Saturday, September 17 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 18 at 4:00pm.

Boston News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  
Dawn Derow and Peter Calo Will Perform in Backyard Troubadours Concert

For two evenings this September, Cotuit Center for the Arts is proud to present Dawn Derow and Peter Calo in Backyard Troubadours, with Joe Santerre on bass and Marty Richards on drums. The concerts will take place in the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion on Saturday, September 17 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 18 at 4:00pm. In addition, Sunday's performance will feature a pre-show bourbon tasting compliments of Cape Cod Package Store!

Award-winning vocalist Dawn Derow and master musician Peter Calo (Carly Simon's guitarist & former producer), together with a standout band, offer a mesmerizing tribute show. Backyard Troubadours celebrates the legendary West Hollywood music venue "Troubadour" and the iconic artists who performed there over the past six decades-from Linda Ronstadt to Shawn Colvin, from Kris Kristofferson to Billy Joel, from Rock 'n Roll groups like the Eagles to Guns N' Roses. From 1957 until today, BACKYARD TROUBADOURS will perform songs by the artists that made the TROUBADOUR WEST musical shrine shine! Featuring classic songs by Carly Simon, Jimmy Webb, Linda Ronstadt, Van Morrison, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, The Eagles, Guns N' Roses, Johnny Cash, and more.

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.





More Hot Stories For You


Handel And Haydn Society Releases Final Installment Of Acclaimed Recordings Of Haydn MassesHandel And Haydn Society Releases Final Installment Of Acclaimed Recordings Of Haydn Masses
September 2, 2022

The Handel and Haydn Society concludes its exploration of Haydn's trilogy of renowned masses with a live recording of Theresienmesse.
Lowell Memorial Auditorium Centennial Season to Kick Off With John Fogerty This MonthLowell Memorial Auditorium Centennial Season to Kick Off With John Fogerty This Month
September 2, 2022

John Fogerty will kick off Lowell Memorial Auditorium’s Centennial Season on Thursday, September 8th at 7:30pm. Built shortly after the end of World War I to honor Lowell’s veterans of all wars, the Lowell Memorial Auditorium celebrates its centennial this fall, continuing a century-long tradition as a hub of arts and entertainment.
American Repertory Theater Announces September Programming Featuring TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 & MoreAmerican Repertory Theater Announces September Programming Featuring TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 & More
September 2, 2022

A.R.T. has announced September programming, centered around Anna Deveare Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. See the full September schedule here!
Northampton's Hampshire Music Club's 'Musical Potpourri' Begins Tenth Season This MonthNorthampton's Hampshire Music Club's 'Musical Potpourri' Begins Tenth Season This Month
September 2, 2022

“Musical Potpourri” an annual offering of Northampton's Hampshire Music Club, will begin its tenth season on Wednesday, September 28th.  It will feature local expert on Arabic culture, Michel Moushabeck.
Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present Isabeau Miller And Shaun Balin In ConcertCotuit Center for the Arts to Present Isabeau Miller And Shaun Balin In Concert
September 1, 2022

​​​​​​​Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Isabeau Miller and Shaun Balin live in concert on Friday, September 30 at 7:30pm.