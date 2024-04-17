DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Greater Boston Stage Company in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greater Boston Stage Company has announced its upcoming production of Dial M for Murder, a gripping adaptation of the celebrated murder mystery, running May 3rd to May 19th, 2024. Written by Jeffrey Hatcher, this new version of the timeless classic by Frederick Knott promises to deliver a riveting theatrical experience under the direction of the Producing Artistic Director, Weylin Symes. We invite both you and a guest to press opening on Saturday, May 4th at 8pm.

In the heart of this suspenseful tale lies Tony, a man consumed by jealousy, convinced of his wife Margot's infidelity. As the dust settles on what he believes to be the end of her affair, Tony's paranoia drives him to weave a tangled web of suspicion and deceit. But in this labyrinth of manipulation, danger lurks, and the consequences are far deadlier than he could have ever imagined. As Symes puts it, “It’s been an exhilarating process, and I'm thrilled to invite everyone to experience the electrifying suspense and twists that this production has to offer."

Dial M for Murder is a masterclass in suspense and intrigue, blending elements of psychological drama with spine-tingling thrills. Audiences will be on the edge of their seats as they are drawn into a world of deception, betrayal, and ultimately, murder. Don’t miss this Hitchcockian thriller!

The cast includes Kimberlee Connor*, Bill Mootos*, Robert D. Murphy*, Lily Kaufman and Michael Ryan Buckley*. Understudies include Sara Coombs.

The production team includes Weylin Symes (Director), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager), Marsha Smith* (Production Stage Manager), E.D. Fitzgerald (Production Assistant), Katy Monthei (Scenic Designer), Jeff Adelberg^ (Lighting Designer), Amanda Fallon (Assistant Lighting Designer), Deirdre Gerrard (Costume Designer), Andrew Duncan Will (Sound Designer), Emily Allinson (Properties Designer), Angie Jepson (Fight/Intimacy Coach) and Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Consultant).

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

+Member of IATSE/USA