Cotuit Center Announces The 21st Annual Art and Souls Masquerade Ball Next Month

Cotuit Center for the Arts invites you to join the 21st Annual Art and Souls Masquerade Ball on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:30pm. This year's theme is Cinema Screams!

The party will feature DJ Ian Lee at the turntables, dancing in our spacious Main Theater, and 'bone-chilling' refreshments at our cash bar!

If past Art & Souls Balls are any indication, a multitude of hilarious, frightening, and delightfully creative costumes will be in attendance. Many attendees make their own costumes, ranging from the very simple to the intricately crafted. Couples and groups are encouraged to develop themed costumes. "But, you don't have to have an elaborate or handmade costume to have fun," says Exhibitions Specialist Michelle Law, coordinator of the ball and a member of CCftA's curatorial committee. "A mask or make-up will get you into the party mood too."

Law is happy to give costume hints. She says that many people find inexpensive costume materials at vintage stores and consignment shops. "Do take into account safety considerations," she says. "Make sure the costume does not restrict your movement or your vision."

Prizes will be awarded to the "Funniest," "Scariest," and "Best Group" costumes.

Tickets are $10. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.