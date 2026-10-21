Corey Rodrigues to Headline Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's

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Corey Rodrigues will headline an evening of stand-up comedy at Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA, with special guest Steve Bjork and host Brian Wayne on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Corey Rodrigues

Corey Rodrigues is one of New England's premier stand-up comedians, known for his sharp storytelling and relatable humor. A national touring headliner, Corey has appeared on Conan, Dry Bar Comedy, Gotham Live, Laughs on Fox, Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks, and EPIX's Unprotected Sets. Winner of Funniest Comic in New England and multiple comedy festival awards, Corey delivers an energetic, laugh-out-loud performance that has made him a favorite with audiences across the country.

Steve Bjork

Steve Bjork is one of New England's most respected stand-up comedians, with The Boston Globe calling him "one of the top names" in the region. A national touring headliner, Steve has performed at premier comedy clubs and casinos across the country, including The Borgata, Mohegan Sun, the Las Vegas Improv, and Hilarities. Known for his sharp observational humor and relatable storytelling, he transforms everyday life into unforgettable comedy, making him a favorite with club audiences, corporate events, and private functions alike.

Brian Wayne

Brian Wayne is a rising comic from South Coast, Massachusetts, known for his personal, relatable style. He draws from sobriety, family life, and growing up in New Bedford. Brian has performed at Rogue Island Comedy Fest and with Paperback Comedy.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year-round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch Amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheel, and Indian Ranch Campground. Other upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Blood, Sweat & Key's Halloween Dueling Pianos on October 23rd, Halloween Party With XS Dance Band on October 31st, Best of Times: The Music of Styx, Foreigner & REO Speedwagon on November 7th, Petty Larceny: A Tribute to the Music of Tom Petty on November 14th, Holiday Custom Swag Workshop from Bemis Farms Nursery on November 18th, Little Lies: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac on November 21st, Affinity: A Tribute to the Music of Journey on November 27th, The Fools on December 5th, Comedy Night with Kelly MacFarland & Guests on December 11th, Alter Ego Party Band on December 18th, New Year's Eve with The Flock on December 31st, Viva Las Elvis: Elvis Presley's 92nd Birthday Celebration on January 8th, and Retro Floyd: Experience Pink Floyd on January 30th. More events will be announced soon.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 08 Hrs 13 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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