Paul D'Angelo to Headline Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Paul D'Angelo will headline an evening of stand-up comedy with special guest Maya Manion and host Dan Miller at Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch on Friday, October 16, 2026, in Webster, MA.

Paul D'Angelo is a nationally acclaimed comedian, writer, actor, and accomplished trial attorney. A former Massachusetts Assistant District Attorney and noted criminal defense lawyer, Paul built a remarkable parallel career as one of the country's top stand-up comedians. Praised by the Los Angeles Times as "quite likely the funniest entertainer you've never heard of... yet," he has appeared in Showtime's The Godfathers of Comedy, released multiple hit comedy albums and DVDs, and is known for his sharp wit, spontaneous improvisation, and high-energy performances that leave audiences laughing from start to finish.

Maya Manion grew up in Vermont but moved to Rhode Island to chase her dream of stand-up comedy. She was featured on Nick at Nite's Funniest Mom in America and was the runner-up in Mohegan Sun's Funniest Comic in New England. Maya's relatable stories about family, parenting, and everyday life have made her a favorite with audiences throughout New England. She'll travel just about anywhere for a show—as long as she can get home before the babysitter leaves.

Dan Miller is a Boston comedy veteran who has been entertaining audiences since 1992. A South End native, he's shared the stage with comedy favorites including Lenny Clarke, Paul Nardizzi, Dane Cook, and Dave Attell. Along the way, Dan expanded his talents through acting and improv, including a starring role in the hit dinner theater production Mario and Mary's Italian Comedy Wedding. Known for his quick wit and engaging storytelling, Dan continues to perform throughout New England while generously supporting numerous charity benefit shows.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year-round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch Amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheel, and Indian Ranch Campground. Other upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Blood, Sweat & Key's Halloween Dueling Pianos on October 23rd, A Wonderful Wizard of OZ Murder Mystery Dinner on October 24th (this event is sold out), Halloween Party With XS Dance Band on October 31st, Best of Times: The Music of Styx, Foreigner & REO Speedwagon on November 7th, Comedy Night with Corey Rodrigues & Guests on November 13th, Petty Larceny: A Tribute to the Music of Tom Petty on November 14th, Holiday Custom Swag Workshop from Bemis Farms Nursery on November 18th, Little Lies: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac on November 21st, Affinity: A Tribute to the Music of Journey on November 27th, The Fools on December 5th, Comedy Night with Kelly MacFarland & Guests on December 11th, and Viva Las Elvis: Elvis Presley's 92nd Birthday Celebration on January 8th. More events will be announced soon.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 12 Hrs 17 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Boston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming