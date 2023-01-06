Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Concord Women's Chorus Welcomes New Singers to Open Rehearsals and Auditions

Conductor Jane Ring Frank welcomes newcomers to join rehearsal, learn more about the spring concert season, and audition on Tuesday, January 24.

Jan. 06, 2023  
Concord Women's Chorus (CWC), fostering the power of women's voices in song, invites new singers to join its ensemble at "Open Rehearsals" on Tuesday, January 17, 9:30 am, and Tuesday, January 24, 9:30 am, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord. Artistic Director and Conductor Jane Ring Frank welcomes newcomers to join rehearsal, learn more about the spring concert season, and audition on Tuesday, January 24 immediately following rehearsal. Rehearsals continue Tuesday mornings, 9:30 am to 12 noon, also held at Trinity Episcopal Church, throughout the spring season.

CWC welcomes singers with prior choral experience including good sight-reading skills, solid intonation and vocal quality, responsiveness to direction and the ability to blend within an ensemble. For auditions, prospective members may be asked to sight-read a short passage and/or sing a familiar tune, arriving with a prepared solo is not necessary. An information form is available to be printed in advance and brought to the audition at concordwomenschorus.org/wp/sing-with-us. Chorus members are expected to attend rehearsals and to participate in performing scheduled concerts. Since CWC values opportunities to collaborate and perform with other musical and cultural groups, additional commitments may become available during the season.

The ensemble continues weekly rehearsals in preparation for its upcoming concert "Come Day, Come Night," performing on Saturday, May 13, 4 pm, featuring a program of 'love songs to boat songs,' exploring the joys of a life well-lived. Emma Lou Diemer's "When You Wake," Gwyneth Walker's "Love Shall Live Forever," Z. Randall Stroope's "Lux Aeterna," Dan Forrest's "Ubi Caritas," Kevin Siegfried's "Boat Song," and Stephen Chatman's "Love Songs," - stirring works that reflect the textures and rhythms, joys and challenges of each new day.

CWC is committed to the safety of all and requires that all singers present proof of full Covid-19 vaccination, leadership will request proof of vaccination and booster by showing card upon arrival. All participants are required to wear masks during rehearsals.

For more information, performance details or to join Concord Women's Chorus, email Chorus Manager Patsy Eickelberg at manager@concordwomenschorus.org, visit concordwomenschorus.org.

Concord Women's Chorus (CWC), based in Concord, Massachusetts, is a 45-singer ensemble fostering the power of women's voices through song. Singers hail from Concord and the greater Boston area. Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank conducts the chorus performing a wide variety of choral music, ranging from early music to contemporary repertoire, with an emphasis on works written for women's voices.

CWC's commitment to the mastery and performance of a dynamic repertoire for women transforms the act of choral singing into an instrument for collaboration, education, and connection. The ensemble features confident singers who care deeply about creating, through women's voices, a source of strength and inspiration for themselves, the audience, and the world around us.

The chorus began in 1960 as the Concord Madrigals, a small group of women who expressed, through song, the strength of female community. Over the years the group has increased in size and capacity and greatly expanded its repertoire. In 2005, the Concord Madrigals became Concord Women's Chorus, a name that reflects not only the evolution of the chorus but the abiding power of women's voices.

In addition to concerts, CWC often engages in other performances and projects. The ensemble has engaged in several concert tours in the United States, Canada and Great Britain. For more information or to join CWC, email Chorus Manager Patsy Eickelberg at manager@concordwomenschorus.org, visit concordwomenschorus.org, or follow Concord Women's Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.




