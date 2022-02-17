Commonwealth Shakespeare Company and Coolidge Corner Theatre Present Shakespeare Reimagined: TO BE OR NOT TO BE

The plays of Shakespeare have been translated into more than one hundred languages, and his timeless stories have inspired great works in many art forms. For the second year, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and the Coolidge Corner Theatre are teaming up to take an in-depth look at how some filmmakers have brought Shakespeare's stories to the screen.

The "Shakespeare Reimagined" series in 2022 consists of three film screenings plus a Q&A session with experts in both theater and film. Last year's series took place entirely online, but this year it is taking place at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA.

Following the first film in the series - The Tragedy of Macbeth - which took place in January, the series will continue with To Be or Not to Be on Thursday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m. and

Much Ado About Nothing on Thursday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m.

To Be or Not To Be (1942)

Ernst Lubitsch's nervy send-up of both the artifice of theater and the theater of politics stars Jack Benny as a would-be Hamlet and Carole Lombard (in her final screen appearance) as his actress wife. When these married Shakespearean players become caught up in a dangerous spy plot in Nazi-occupied Warsaw, they are faced with the true realities of war.

Ushered into production during the height of Germany's power in World War II, the film is a bold, comic high-wire act that manages to balance political satire, romance, slapstick, and suspense. Considered by many to be Lubitsch's greatest film, To Be or Not to Be is an enduring classic that ingeniously pulls the curtain back and forth on art and life.

Following the film screening, there will be a discussion and Q&A with a panel of experts:

Cheryl Eagan-Donovan, award-winning writer, director, and producer (panel moderator);

https://www.linkedin.com/in/cheryl-eagan-donovan-48594ba

Thomas Doherty, Film historian and Brandeis professor;

https://www.brandeis.edu/facultyguide/person.html?emplid=0adcef42793cb212c9d013f9b84de92bfbcf6972

Harvey Silverglate, Attorney and advocate for civil liberties.

https://www.harveysilverglate.com/about-harvey



Steven Maler, CSC Founding Artistic Director said: "We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with the Coolidge Corner Theatre. These events have given us all a fascinating look at how Shakespeare's themes and stories have stood the test of time. We're also pleased to be able to delve into the film Much Ado About Nothing in May, in advance of our upcoming production on Boston Common."

Admission is $15.50 general admission, $12.50 for Coolidge Corner Theater members. The price includes the film screening and the panel discussion (which will run approximately 30-40 minutes). Tickets are available at the door, or at coolidge.org. For further information, visit commshakes.org/production/shakespeare-reimagined/ or coolidge.org/csc.

The Coolidge's film and video exhibition areas are accessible by elevators. All are also equipped with a variety of options for patrons that are hard of hearing, deaf, blind, and/or visually impaired. To Be or Not To Be will be presented with open captioning. For questions about accessibility or to make any disability-related accommodation requests, please email info@coolidge.org.

All visitors are required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID PCR test (within 72 hours) for admission to the theater. All guests will be required to wear face masks that cover the mouth and nose throughout the building, except when seated inside the theaters while eating and drinking. For further information about the Coolidge's safety protocols, visit coolidge.org/safety.